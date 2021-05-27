Minneapolis falls to third place in national ranking of park systems

Where our parks place. KMSP’s Gunnar Olson reports: “Both of the Twin Cities finished in the top three city park systems in the country, but neither took the top spot, ParkScore announced Thursday. … Washington, D.C., took the top spot in 2021 for the first time in two years. It previously topped the rankings in 2019 as well, when it dethroned Minneapolis’ two-year run as the top park system. … Minneapolis was the reigning title holder in 2020, with St. Paul finishing third.”

To mask or not to mask. The Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson reports: “Two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing and Gov. Tim Walz ended Minnesota’s mask mandate, many parents remain reluctant to let their unvaccinated children go mask-free for fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19. … Minnesota’s official guidance says: ‘People who are not vaccinated, including children, are not required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors by state executive order, but are at risk for getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.’”

On representation. KARE’s Kiya Edwards and Diane Sandbergreport: “During the month of May, KARE 11 Sunrise is partnering with Box Tops for Education and Black Men Teach Twin Cities to celebrate extraordinary teachers who are statistically underrepresented. According to Black Men Teach, 0.5% of Minnesota’s 65,000 teachers are Black men. … KARE 11 spoke with three Black male teachers in the metro about their experiences in the classroom.”

Maybe shouldn’t have run it up the flagpole. The Star Tribune’s Matt McKinney reports: “A flag flown in support of law enforcement at Bloomington City Hall this month was an insult to residents and a tone-deaf gesture in a year dominated by talk of the need for police reform, a group of activists said Thursday. … The ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag was raised for one week starting May 16 in recognition of National Police Week, a move Mayor Tim Busse shouldn’t have taken, said Tahm Loyd, a member of the Bloomington Antiracist Coalition.”

