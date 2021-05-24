Minneapolis police bringing in outside help to address spike in violence

Liz Navratil and Mara Klecker write in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis police are bringing in outside help as they try to temper violence that killed four people this weekend alone, including a college senior who was out celebrating graduation. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has asked state and federal agencies for assistance, citing the city’s shortage of officers. … The increase in violence has tested the commitment of city leaders who unanimously promised to transform policing and public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death — but are deeply divided about how to proceed.”

From the AP and WCCO: “Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally in front of the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis where the Chauvin trial concluded a month ago, many carrying signs with pictures of Floyd, Philando Castile and other Black men killed by police.”

Writes Oliver Laughland for The Guardian, “Activists in the city of Minneapolis were set to begin several days of events on Sunday to commemorate the life of George Floyd and mark the first anniversary of his murder. … On Tuesday, the first anniversary of Floyd’s death, Joe Biden will meet with the Floyd family at the White House as negotiations continue in Congress over police reform legislation. The foundation will also host a ‘celebration of life’ event at a downtown park in Minneapolis. ‘We will celebrate the life and legacy of George Floyd through Black culture, art, history and support of local businesses,’ organizers said, adding there will be performances from a number of local and ‘Grammy award-winning artists.’”

KSTP-TV’s Richard Reeve reports: “There was an emotional gathering Sunday morning outside Minneapolis City Hall. … A group of parents, activists, police and business leaders met to voice their concerns about the unthinkable: three young children, including Aniya, hit by gunfire in Minneapolis between the end of April and mid-May. … On Sunday, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, and Crime Stoppers announced they are establishing a $30,000 reward fund for information leading to arrests in the three cases. From city and community leaders, the fund reflects an urgent plea for help.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “A group of doctors, nurses and other staff of Hennepin Healthcare say the hospital system too often resorts to sedating, secluding and physically restraining patients — especially patients of color — who are deemed uncooperative. Calling these practices dangerous and overused, the coalition of medical workers published a petition demanding hospital leadership audit how often they use ‘medical force.’ … Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis said she fully agrees with the goals of the petition. ‘I think we have the same shared sense of urgency around actions, in particular to dismantle institutional racism,’ she said. ‘The surprise for me was that the petition even was necessary.’”

Also from MPR: “Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination pace remained above 40,000 shots a day on Sunday, a level not previously seen for more than two weeks. The recent increases in the vaccination pace are being driven by a big rise in reported first vaccine doses — now averaging nearly 18,000 a day, up from about 10,000 a day a week ago. Backlogged data reported in recent days accounts for some, but not all of that rise. What’s also likely playing a role is 12- to 15-year-olds in the state getting their first vaccine shots after being approved to receive the vaccine.”

The AP reports: “A 22-year-old man who was shot in Duluth has died, police said Sunday, The shooting occurred in the city’s downtown area just after 7 Saturday night. It’s the city’s first homicide of the year. Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, WDIO-TV reported. The name of the victim has not been released.”