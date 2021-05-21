Minnesota attorney general’s office to take over prosecution of Kimberly Potter

New prosecutor in town. The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney report: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will take over the prosecution of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, his office announced Friday. … The move — just over a month after Wright’s death during a traffic stop — comes after activists demanded that Washington County Attorney Pete Orput be taken off the case, confronting the Stillwater resident at his home in a series of protests. … ‘I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly,’ Ellison said it a statement Friday. ‘I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney [Mike] Freeman have handled this case to date.’”

It’s not just your Nextdoor feed. KMSP’s Theo Keith reports: “Minneapolis homicides, shootings and carjackings have all soared in 2021, Minneapolis Police said Thursday as City Council members splinter over how to respond. … The city has seen a 222 percent increase in carjackings this year compared with this point in 2020, averaging 1.27 incidents per day, according to police data. Homicides are up 108 percent from a year earlier, while shootings have risen 153 percent.”

On vaccine equity. Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters writes: “When Sahan Journal last spoke with Dr. Nathan Chomilo, the state had just released vaccination rates by race for the first time, after much anticipation. … This came in early March, two months into the state’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The results, by many measures, were dismal. … Black, Latino, and Asian people were all receiving vaccines at rates that trailed their percentage of the statewide population. Racial equity advocates like Chomilo argued that people of color should be getting vaccinated at higher rates than their population share because their communities suffered from COVID-19 disproportionately. … [T]oday, more than two months and a couple of million vaccine doses later, the racial gaps in Minnesota vaccination rates still persist. This, despite the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available.”

Also in vaccines: “Vaccinations to be offered at Target Field from May 24-26” [KSTP]

In other news…

Not a lot of info yet: “Lakeville school buildings closed Friday due to ‘active threat’” [MPR]

On the road again, cones: “Major road projects could impact weekend plans” [KARE]

Blue in Curacao: “Minnesota Paramedic’s International Trip To Treat COVID Put Him Behind Bars” [WCCO]

Including Minnesota’s own Tay Zonday: “We Spoke to Early YouTubers 15 Years After They Went Viral” [Vice]