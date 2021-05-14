Minnesota House votes to legalize recreational marijuana use

Mohamed Ibrahim writes for the Associated Press: “The Minnesota House passed a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use after hours of debate Thursday night in a historic vote that marked the first time either chamber had voted on legalization. The bill — which would legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions — passed on a 72-61 vote after nearly five hours of debate on the House floor. Passage of the bill was expected in the Democratic-controlled House but it is likely the end of the road for the issue this session, with Republicans who control the Senate saying they won’t bring it up. Several Republicans joined Democrats to vote to pass the legislation authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, after the measure steadily gained support from lawmakers across the aisle on its journey through a dozen committee stops before Thursday’s vote.”

Kavita Kumar reports for the Star Tribune: “U.S. Bancorp employees will return to the office after Labor Day, with senior executives trickling back as soon as next month. Andy Cecere, CEO of the nation’s fifth-largest bank, which has its corporate headquarters in downtown Minneapolis, sent a memo to employees this week outlining that timeline for getting back to offices in the U.S. In addition, he said that all employees will be told by the end of June whether their positions will be onsite, remote or hybrid based on the company’s review of the responsibilities, access to technology, and the benefit of having in-person interaction.”

FOX 9’s Rose Semenov reports: “The University of Minnesota has been hit with a lawsuit alleging a former assistant coach for the Gopher men’s hockey team in the 1980s sexually assaulted players, leading to a cover-up by the program that allowed the coach to continue to abuse others for decades following his resignation. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the District of Minnesota U.S. District Court against Thomas Adrahtas, the U of M, the Board of Regents, and USA Hockey Amateur Hockey Association Illinois.… The lawsuit alleges from 1983 to 2018, Adrahtas used his position as a Gopher hockey assistant coach and youth USA hockey coach for multiple programs to target players, groom, and sexually abuse them. The alleged victims ranged in age from 15 to 20 years old.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Mike Hughlett, “Steep bills for natural gas customers during a crippling winter storm in February could end with some changes in what’s allowed for Minnesota utilities if two state agencies have anything to say about it. The Minnesota Department of Commerce says consumers are being socked with $90 million in extra natural gas costs because utilities failed to draw enough gas from storage during the supply crisis that stemmed from the storm, which paralyzed the nation’s gas-producing regions. Meanwhile, the state Attorney General’s Office has called for limits on how much utilities can automatically charge consumers when gas prices skyrocket, as they did in February. The two agencies, which represent the public’s interest in regulatory matters, weighed in as the Public Utilities Commission investigates the debacle.”

For KSTP-TV, Josh Skluzacek reports: “A seventh school staff member in Minnesota has died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the death Thursday. ‘Educators everywhere had hoped to get through the school year without losing another colleague. Tragically, we didn’t make it,’ Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said. ‘Remember, this pandemic isn’t over yet. It’s still important keep yourself and your school community safe. Please, get vaccinated, get tested, and self-isolate if you could spread the virus’. In addition to the seven school staff member deaths in the state, one student has also died during the pandemic.”

Says an AP story: “A man accused of holding five employees hostage during a more than eight-hour standoff at a Minnesota bank was charged Thursday in federal court. Ray R. McNeary, 35, was charged earlier in state court for the May 6 incident at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, located about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of the Twin Cities. Police said they had dealings with McNearly going back at least a decade, including violent crime.”

ESPN reports: “Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached a verbal agreement on a $1.5 billion sale of the team to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. NBA approval of the deal was still pending, and neither side has publicly announced an agreement. The two sides had entered an exclusive 30-day negotiating window April 10 that expired without an agreement, though the sides continued to negotiate in good faith, sources previously told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Taylor previously said a deal was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota. The team has a lease at the Target Center through 2035, but the buyout is $50 million. Lore and Rodriguez are 50-50 partners.”

A FOX 9 story says, “A 20-year-old Minnesota man was issued three speeding tickets in one day Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was ticketed three separate times for speeding in northern Minnesota throughout the day. The first stop, he was cited for driving 73 in a 60 mph zone. The second stop was for 76 in a 60 mph zone. The final stop was his fastest yet; he was driving 78 in a 65 mph zone. The Minnesota State Patrol, in a tweet, called the driver a ‘slow learner.’”