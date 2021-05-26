One-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death marked by events, ceremonies around the world

The AP and MPR’s Jon Collins and Matt Sepic report: “George Floyd was honored Tuesday with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later. Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members joined Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at an event that included music and food trucks. … A moment of silence was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles to honor Floyd. Globally, a rally took place in Germany and Floyd’s death was marked by U.S. embassies in Greece and Spain.”

In the Pioneer Press, Nick Woltman writes: “Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis to celebrate the life and legacy of George Floyd. The daylong event, featuring free food and musical performances, was one of a handful held across the Twin Cities on the first anniversary of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, which sparked several days of violent civil unrest in the Twin Cities, as well as a wave of racial justice protests locally and around the world throughout the summer.… The square was transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival, with food, children’s activities and music. At times, people danced in the street. … The celebration also included a candlelight vigil and caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about Floyd’s death and confronting racial discrimination.”

In the Washington Post, Hannah Knowles writes: “Darnella Frazier’s cellphone footage of George Floyd’s arrest last May helped rewrite the story of his death, then arguably became the ‘star witness’ in a police officer’s conviction for murder. Yet Frazier herself has largely stayed out of the public eye, offering few windows into her experience as a teenager thrust into the center of a traumatic, history-altering day. On Tuesday, the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Frazier spoke out. ‘Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day,’ the now 18-year-old wrote in a Facebook post. ‘Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd‘s death, but to actually be her is a different story.’ … ‘I’m not who I used to be,’” she said Tuesday.”

In The New York Times, Anna Karni reports, “After meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday for over an hour in a private Oval Office session, the family members of George Floyd said the president was still committed to passing a police reform bill, even as he missed his own self-imposed deadline of getting it signed on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Floyd’s death. ‘He said of the deadline, he’s not happy about it not being met, but all in all he just wants the bill to be right,’ Brandon Williams, the nephew of George Floyd, told reporters outside the White House after the meeting ended. The family members and their lead attorney, Benjamin Crump, characterized the meeting with Mr. Biden as a ‘very personal’ check-in with a family he has gotten to know over the past year. ‘He genuinely wanted to know exactly how we were doing,’ Mr. Williams said.”

An MPR story by Brian Bakst says, “Minnesota’s laws that bar felons from voting until after fully discharging their sentence, including probation, have been upheld as constitutional by the state Court of Appeals. But Monday’s outcome won’t end the fight in the courts or at the Capitol. The people and groups who brought the case plan to seek Minnesota Supreme Court review. The legal challenge was brought by several people convicted of felonies, some of whom spent time behind bars. With the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other pro bono counsel, they sued to overturn a system that can leave past felons without the ability to vote even decades after they’re back in the community.”

At the Financial Times, Patrick Temple-West says, “The number of S&P 500 companies appointing black board members has jumped in the wake of George Floyd’s murder one year ago, according to new research. As scrutiny of white, male corporate boardrooms intensified during the worldwide demonstrations following Floyd’s murder, 148 S&P 500 companies appointed a black director, up from just 52 new appointments in the same period a year earlier, according to a report published on Tuesday by ISS Corporate Solutions, a data provider. From July 1 2020 to May 19 2021, a third of newly appointed directors were black, up from 11 per cent from the same period a year earlier, ICS said. Overall, black directors made up 10.6 per cent of S&P 500 board members as of May 19, compared with 8.3 per cent a year earlier and 7.8 per cent in 2019.”

The AP reports: “A rural New York man convicted of threatening the life of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota won’t have to participate after all in a program in which he’d hear stories about Muslim refugees, a federal appeals court said Tuesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the unusual special condition in the sentence for Patrick Carlineo was too vague to be appropriate because it might give too much authority to Probation Department officials to enforce the sentence. … Prosecutors said Carlineo called Omar’s Washington office in March 2019, when a member of her staff recalled him calling her a terrorist and saying somebody “ought to put a bullet in her skull.” Authorities said Carlineo also threatened to do so.”

Deanna Weniger writes in the Pioneer Press: “Who will police the Minnesota State Fair? The job has been passed around like a hot potato on a stick. While the Ramsey County sheriff’s office is currently holding the stick, Sheriff Bob Fletcher said it’s likely going to take a team effort. ‘We need to do everything in our power to make sure that the Great Minnesota Get-Together actually gets together,’ Fletcher said. The RCSO is in meetings this week to determine if they have the resources to patrol the State Fair.”