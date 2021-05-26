Policing experiment in St. Cloud showing positive results

St. Cloud tries something different. Bloomberg’s Adam Minter reports: “In 2017, local officials embarked on a small but ambitious policing experiment that seems to be showing real results. In fact, it’s been so successful that supporters in St. Cloud — and in Washington — hope to see it become a national template. It’s called the COP House (short for Community OutPost), and from the outside it looks like a regular split-level home. Inside, it houses a small police substation and a slew of community-oriented programs, acting as a hub for local public services. When I visited last week, college students were digging a community garden in the front yard and immigrant Somali neighbors had arrived for a vaccine. Since it opened, the facility has helped to build trust between the police and the neighborhood, while driving a significant reduction in crime. ‘This is all about community engagement and building and strengthening,’ said Blair Anderson, St. Cloud’s police chief since 2012, as he led me inside. ‘And it sounds corny as hell, but it works. It absolutely works.’”

Wait until you find out how much the windows are going to cost. KARE’s Jason Rantala reports: “‘In my segment of the market, the lumber prices would have been $100,000 to $200,000. Now, literally we’re $175,000 to $300,000+ and then going up 5% month over month. That’s not sustainable,’ said Rebecca Remick, COO for home builder City Homes. Remick is familiar with the theories about what’s driving prices up. The increasing price of lumber could be due to COVID restrictions in the mills, combined with more people starting their home projects during quarantine. ‘The demand is putting more pressure on the mills and they’re at 50% capacity and they just can’t keep up,’ said Remick.”

Another out-of-towner sentenced. WCCO reports: “A Monticello man was sentenced to two and-a-half years in prison for his role in burning the Wells Fargo bank in south Minneapolis amid last year’s unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Alexander Steven Heil, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. According to court documents, Heil admitted that on May 28 he and other individuals aided in the arson of the Wells Fargo building off Lake Street. Heil added fuel to the fire by throwing items into the blaze, investigators say.”

Republican governors give Lindell the boot. Politico’s Daniel Lippman reports: “The Republican Governors Association on Tuesday threw out Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a top Trump ally, after he showed up to its spring conference in Tennessee, he told POLITICO in an interview. Lindell said he had flown to Nashville on Monday to attend the three-day meeting starting on Tuesday, but that only a few minutes after he collected his credential at the JW Marriott Hotel, an event coordinator in the lobby told him he was not allowed at any of the official RGA events. … Earlier on Tuesday, Lindell had gone on Steve Bannon’s radio show and promised to confront Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, RGA’s chair, about the election and allegations of fraud in their states.”

Chronic wasting disease spreading. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported growing concerns about the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state after 12 new white-tailed deer tested positive for the disease. The DNR stated the positive tests were part of the ongoing investigation into a Beltrami County farm. The situation at that farm, the DNR states, ‘significantly changes the risk assessment and concern’ about chronic wasting disease in the state.”

Minneapolis chef Ann Kim raises her voice. Told to Esquire’s Kate Nelson: “‘Fuck fear’ has been my unofficial mantra throughout my culinary career, from opening my first restaurant in 2010 to winning a James Beard Award in 2019 to debuting Sooki & Mimi, an homage to my grandmothers, earlier this year in the midst of a pandemic. But in reality, as a Korean American immigrant woman, I’ve lived my entire life in fear of racism, discrimination, and violence. This fear even caused me to adopt a different name—a whiter, more American one. Everyone knows me as Ann Kim, but I was born Eun-Kyung Kim. It’s still my legal name, but I stopped using it after kindergarten, around the same time I learned the harsh lesson that being different in this country is not good.”

In other news…

