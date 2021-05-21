Prosecutors denounce claim of witness coercion by lawyer for ex-MPD officer charged in George Floyd’s death

Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “Prosecutors denounced and denied Thursday a claim of witness coercion made by a fired Minneapolis police officer expected to stand trial next year in George Floyd’s murder. … In a filing two weeks ago, [Tou] Thao’s attorneys Robert and Natalie Paule claimed that the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, Andrew Baker, was coerced into altering his autopsy results and that prosecutors knew this. … The lawyers said the state did nothing and allowed Baker to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death in April. Thao, along with former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall writes: “Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of only three House Democrats to vote against a $1.9 billion spending measure that would heighten Capitol security after the Jan. 6 attack. ‘A bill that pours $1.9 billion into increased police surveillance and force without addressing the underlying threats of organized and violent white supremacy, radicalization and disinformation that led to this attack will not prevent it from happening again,’ said Omar in a joint statement, along with representatives Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cori Bush of Missouri. The legislation barely passed by a vote of 213 to 212, with three other Democrats voting neither for nor against.”

Mary Divine writes in the Pioneer Press: “It’s been almost three years since Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm was bludgeoned to death by an inmate at the Stillwater prison. With the anniversary of his death approaching, Gomm’s siblings say they are losing patience. It’s time, they say, for the Legislature to appropriate $3 million to his estate. … Edward Mohammad Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty in October to killing Gomm, who was 45, with a prison-issued hammer on July 18, 2018. The next year, a bill was introduced that would appropriate $3 million to his family as compensation for his death. ‘Here we are 2½ years later, and we cannot get a straight answer as to what is going on with this bill,’ Mike Padden, the attorney for the Gomm family, said Thursday.”

MPR reports: “A former St. Paul police officer faces sentencing in federal court Friday morning 18 months after a jury convicted him of using excessive force during an arrest. Nearly five years ago, Frank Baker had pulled into the parking lot of his apartment building after a day at work and found St. Paul police responding to a report of a possible fight. Because of his dreadlocks and white T-shirt, the officers apparently mistook Baker for a suspect and turned a K9 on him. As the dog mauled Baker’s leg, Officer Brett Palkowitch kicked Baker repeatedly. … In an agreement with prosecutors last week, Palkowitch — who’s white — waived his right to appeal. He’s expected to receive between four and five years in federal prison.”

In the Star Tribune, Susan Du says, “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved plans to rebuild the Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion, which was destroyed in a fire in 2019. The concept, designed by Cuningham Group following months of public engagement and tens of thousands of dollars spent on design, was unexpectedly rejected by the board’s Planning Committee on May 5. Commissioner Meg Forney suggested relocating it to the northwest corner of the lake to break up the clutter of amenities on the northeast side. The pavilion plan was resurrected in the Planning Committee on Wednesday and passed with a reconciliatory amendment from Forney directing staff to work with the Minneapolis Sailing Center to begin the process of moving it, along with the Bde Maka Ska boat launch, to the northwest corner.”

Says a WCCO-TV story, “ It’s a problem in most major cities across the country: finding recruits to fill the ranks of its police departments. … Sgt. Keia Boyd, head of MPD’s recruitment effort, was born and raised in south Minneapolis and shares Chief Medaria Arradondo’s vision for a department that reflects the community it serves. … MPD is also looking for people with degrees in sociology, social work or criminal justice. ‘We will pay for your portion of skills, the state-mandated requirements to be a Minnesota licensed police officer, and while you are doing that your benefits kick in right away and you are a full-time employee,’ Boyd said.”

At KSTP-TV Alex Jokich says, “Minnesota businesses are starting to drop pandemic-related precautions as the state eases COVID-19 restrictions. ‘We are really happy that we’re seeing a little bit of normalcy come back’, said Nikki Schmidt, owner of Salon Elite in Woodbury. When hair salons were allowed to reopen last June, Schmidt said they invested thousands of dollars in plexiglass and dividers to help keep customers separated. … But when the state lifts distancing requirements at the end of the month, Salon Elite plans to remove most of those barriers. … Life Time, based in Minnesota, is making changes across its health clubs as well. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS visited the Eagan location, where plexiglass barriers and high-tech thermometers went into storage several days ago. Vaccinated members and guests can now exercise mask-free, and many machines that were temporarily taken out of commission due to social distancing requirements will soon be back in use.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Dane Mizutani writes: “For about than 20 minutes of play Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild looked like the best team in the league. … Then everything changed. … What followed was a massive meltdown as the Wild watched a seemingly commanding lead turn into a disheartening 5-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. They were outshot 36-9 over the final 40 minutes of play.”

For FiveThirtyEight, Neil Paine writes, “When the Minnesota Twins burst into the playoffs with 101 wins in 2019 — hitting an MLB-record 307 home runs — they were one of baseball’s most pleasant surprises. When they followed that up with the league’s fourth-best record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it seemed to announce that Minnesota was here to stay as a contender.1 Across those two seasons, the Twins went 137-85, notching the second-best winning percentage (.617) in any pair of consecutive seasons in franchise history, trailing only the 1932-33 Washington Senators. But in 2021, the Twins have gone from revelation to ruin. After Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota owns the second-worst record in the game (14-27), and its playoff odds in our forecast model have dwindled from 64 percent in the preseason to a mere 7 percent today. According to our Elo ratings, the Twins are the most disappointing team of 2021 so far.”