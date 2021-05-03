Seven injured in series of St. Paul shootings

Kristi Belcamino writes in the Pioneer Press: “Seven people were injured in a string of shootings overnight in St. Paul, including a shootout between two groups and gunplay at a large house party where more than 100 shots were fired. Three separate shootings involved nearly 150 shots fired and bullets striking vehicles and buildings. One bullet soared across Interstate 94 from Central Avenue and struck Rondo Elementary School, authorities said. None of the people shot received life-threatening injuries, police said. Four of the seven victims were women.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Three weeks after the death of Daunte Wright, a large crowd gathered Sunday in Brooklyn Center to remember the 20-year-old. The crowd first held a vigil before Wright’s family led the group to the police department to renew their calls for justice. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter after she shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. Investigators say they believe Potter meant to draw her Taser and instead pulled out her sidearm. Potter is scheduled to be back in court on May 17.”

From the Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson, “Minnesota hospitals are moving away from forcing front line workers to reuse N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as the nationwide supply of the face-worn air filters increases. Hospital nurses are seeing more N95s available at work, two officials with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said. Yet while there are more masks in the state today than a year ago, the demand remains great. Minnesota hospitals collectively now have about 2.8 million N95 respirators on hand, a supply that would last five months at the estimated burn rate of about 19,000 a day. A year ago, they had only enough to last two months, state data show.”

Fargo’s KLVY’s Aaron Walling writes: “A show of support for the Muslim community was held at the Moorhead Mosque, a week after Benjamin Enderle defaced the outside of the building with hateful rhetoric. Many speakers and leaders from Minnesota spoke out against this hateful act and the Muslim community said they have already forgave Enderle. ‘I want to point out. From the deepest of our heart we forgive you. We don’t hold anything against you. We want you to come to us and talk to us,’ Sajid Ghauri. A representative for the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations said to those in attendance that we should focus less on the negativity, but more on the positive side of news.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley writes: “For centuries, the wild grasslands and valleys of Minnesota were dotted with a type of cactus, spiky and round, that blooms every spring. It grows about ankle high, roughly the size of a softball, and sprouts a violet or hot pink/fuchsia flower with a golden center. It survives almost exclusively on top of granite, growing on the large stones and outcroppings that jut out of the state’s scattered prairies and wetlands. Now, arborists warn, it needs saving — quickly. The threatened species has lost all but two of its largest populations in the state.”

Mary Divine writes for the Pioneer Press: “After six Stillwater Area High School students designed and built a human-powered rover, they had to make sure it could handle the terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system. Where do you find a challenging exoplanetary-like landscape in Minnesota? One that mimics Mars? Or the moon? Try the Lake Elmo Park Reserve. That’s where the students went early one Saturday morning last month to test their creation for NASA’s 27th annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony April 16, and the team from Stillwater placed second in the high school division.”

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik writes: “What will office space look like after the pandemic is over? Many businesses are grappling with that question right now as they contemplate bringing back employees who’ve worked remotely for more than a year. Open-plan shared spaces may be the thing of the past and many people might be splitting their time between conventional workspaces and home offices.”

KARE 11 reports: A 9-year-old boy is safe after getting into a conveyor belt baggage system Saturday afternoon, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport authorities said. Airport spokesperson Patrick Hogan said the boy “dove” onto an in-line bag screening belt right where it leaves the Terminal 1 ticketing lobby and heads into the back-of-house conveyor system. Hogan said 3 to 5 minutes later, airport police found the boy unharmed on the conveyor system. The boy, who was part of a group of about 20 people, was released back to his parents.”