Seven people shot in eight hours over weekend in Minneapolis

WCCO-TV reports: “One person is dead after a violent weekend in Minneapolis, with a total of seven people shot in an eight-hour span. At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Minneapolis and Park Police officers responded to a double shooting at Webber Park in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. The victims were two men, one of whom is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. … About three hours later, police say a woman was killed in a parking ramp at 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue. A man, who had also been shot, was found about a block away. … And at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, gunshots rang out at a house party on West Broadway near Penn Avenue.…The three gunshot victims are expected to survive.”

The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel and Briana Bierschbach report: “While state leaders search for compromise on a roughly $52 billion two-year budget, they are also making their final stands on policy goals before the regular session ends in a week. Democrats continue to call for additional law enforcement accountability measures, more education spending and tax increases on wealthy residents and corporations. Republicans have resolutely opposed any tax increases and say a final budget deal is contingent on scaling back the emergency powers Gov. Tim Walz has wielded throughout the pandemic to slow the spread of the virus. … The Minnesota Legislature’s regular session ends May 17, but the critical deadline for lawmakers to set the budget and avoid a government shutdown is June 30. ”

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health says there is an HIV outbreak happening in the state. Health officials say the outbreak is concentrated in the state’s most populous areas, particularly Hennepin and Ramsey counties and the Duluth area. The people at greatest risk include people who inject drugs or share needles; people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing; men who have sex with men; and people who exchange sex for money or other items. According to the MDH, there was an outbreak declared in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties in 2020, with cases dating back to 2018. More recently the outbreak in Duluth was declared in 2021, with cases dating back to 2019.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett reports, “Despite racking up huge natural gas costs from a historic storm in February, CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy both posted strong profits during the first quarter. In fact, Xcel’s earnings included $27 million in commodity trading profits stemming from the storm. The company said its power-trading operations also saved its customers about $190 million during the big freeze, which paralyzed major gas producing regions and sent prices skyrocketing. …CenterPoint tallied $2.2 billion in extra gas costs — including about $500 million in Minnesota — while Xcel incurred $965 million, with $215 million from Minnesota. Consumers in Minnesota and other states will likely pay those costs, adding potentially hundreds of dollars to their annual gas bill. That’s because Minnesota and most other states treat wholesale gas costs as a pass-through to consumers.”

For FOX 9, Babs Santos reports, “A church in Minneapolis is searching for answers after land that it owns was recently occupied by a large homeless encampment. ‘They have no place to go, but at the same time I don’t think it’s appropriate to just go and conquer private property,’ church chairman Andualem Emiru told FOX 9. … Weldetsadik’s Ethiopian Orthodox Church owns the nearly 3-acre parcel of land. ‘Last Friday we talked to them friendly, and we asked them to vacate the land as soon as possible, we gave them 10 days,’ Weldetsadik said. ‘That’s our holy place, we are going to build a church in there so I was not happy,’ Emiru said.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “A bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is headed to the House floor for the first time. Spearheaded by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, marijuana legalization has made its way through various legislative committees in past years, but it has yet to advance to a vote in the full chamber. The bill passed the House Ways and Means Committee Friday – the 12th House committee it has passed during this session.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports, “Efforts to slow the spread of invasive, tree-damaging gypsy moths in Minnesota will soon resume for the season in 13 targeted areas in the eastern part of the state. Gypsy moths were introduced to the East Coast from Europe in the 1800s and have been slowly spreading westward ever since. The don’t have a lot of natural predators, and gypsy moth caterpillars can defoliate trees in the middle of summer. Minnesota is now on the front lines of the battle against the insects, and the state is part of a national program to limit how quickly the moths spread.”

For Business Insider, Kevin Shalvey writes, “In the days since Mike Lindell, chief executive of MyPillow, announced he’d be holding a rally at the Corn Palace in South Dakota, the venue’s management has been fielding phone calls from about 30 people a day. That’s an ‘amazing’ number of calls for the venue, director Doug Greenway told Insider via phone. The Palace is in Mitchell, a town with a population of about 15,000. ‘No one has said: ‘Oh, gosh, why are you having this person?’ It’s, like, ‘How do we get in and when’s it open?’ he said.”