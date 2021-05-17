Seven people shot over three days in Minneapolis

Diane Sandberg reports for KARE-TV: “Minneapolis police said seven people were shot, one fatally, over three days in the city. Six people were injured by gunfire across the city on Saturday and early Sunday, including a young girl. On Monday morning, the number increased to seven. Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that early Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman struck by a car in the Ventura Village neighborhood. … Six other people were injured in shootings on Saturday evening through early Sunday. One of these victims was a young girl who was playing on a trampoline with other children when a red four-door Ford drove by and opened fire. Police have listed her condition as ‘very critical.’”

FOX 9’s Hannah Flood reports: “Minneapolis police say 19 children have been injured by gunfire in 2021. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the 19 children account for 11 percent of all victims. … The latest case of a child being shot came Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the Jordan neighborhood. Police say a girl was seriously hurt after being shot in the head and is in critical condition Sunday.”

Emily Ness for WDIO-TV in Duluth says, “For Minnesota natives filming a bilingual mystery thriller on the North Shore, two bills on the table this legislative session could mean even more movie magic in their home state. The bills are called HF-1975 and SF-1986. They encourage filmmakers to come to Minnesota by offering them a transferable tax credit of up to 25% on in-state purchases for production. A similar incentive was passed in St. Louis County in February. Already, it has seen traction from films like the movie ‘Abroad,’ being shot on the North Shore this month. Max Selim of St. Paul, the producer of the movie, said it will be about a Korean couple who visits the North Shore, where they become entangled in a murder mystery that is heightened by language barriers.”

WCCO-TV’s David Schuman reports: “The mask mandates in the Twin Cities persist, even as the statewide requirement has been lifted. The disparity led to some confusion this weekend, like at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis, where manager Joe Lien says staff had to do a little gentle reminding about their rules. ‘Nothing’s really changed for us,’ Lien said. ‘We had somebody less than an hour after the first announcement come in with their card and no mask and try to be like, “I don’t have to wear a mask. Everything’s normal.”’ That kind of mix-up was more commonly found at the Loon Cafe near Target Field. Twins fans coming in from outside the cities were less likely to be aware of the rules in Minneapolis, says owner Tim Mahoney.”

Article continues after advertisement

For the Forum News Service, Karen Tolkkinnen writes: “The ‘Spirit of 1776’ caravan rolled into the quiet streets of Ottertail at 4 p.m., right on schedule. In response to the planned appearance of Gov. Tim Walz at the Governor’s Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County, a group gathered to voice their unhappiness with the Minnesota governor. A group of about 60 protesters gathered outside the Detroit Lakes Pavilion on Saturday, May 15, with plans to caravan through Becker and Otter Tail counties to Thumper Pond on Otter Tail Lake, where most of the Governor’s Fishing Opener activity was taking place.”

A KSTP-TV story by Crystal Bui says, “The number of Americans filing for unemployment fell to another pandemic low last week. It’s the latest evidence that layoffs are easing as the economy continues to recover. But not everyone is rushing back to their own jobs — some in Minnesota are entertaining other options. While the world was shutting down during the pandemic, Minnesotans were busy filling out paperwork to open up their own businesses. ‘When people get separated from their employers, whether it’s through layoffs or any other circumstances, they will often go out and strike out on their own and start their own small business. Even if it’s just them,’ Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said.”

In the Star Tribune, Matt McKinney reports, “A teenage boy was seriously injured Friday when he fell five stories at the abandoned Fruen Mill in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The boy, 17, apparently broke into the empty mill along with two 16-year-old girls before falling around 10:23 p.m. Firefighters found the boy by cutting through fencing and plywood to enter the mill, and then climbing down one story with a rescue basket to reach him, according to a statement from Melanie Rucker of the Fire Department. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries … .”

Duluth’s WDIO-TV reports: “Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 48-year-old Hibbing man, who escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the NERCC around 2:30 Sunday afternoon for a report of an inmate that walked away from the facility. He was identified as Jesse James Crabtree. … Authorities say it is believed that Crabtree had contacted someone to pick him up prior to fleeing from the facility. While searching for Crabtree, the sheriff’s office notified residents in the area that he had walked away from the facility.”

The AP reports: “Between hard hitting, fast skating, a torrid pace, spectacular goaltending — Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday had everything but a goal in regulation. The scoring drought ended with Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime that lifted the Wild past Vegas 1-0, helping Minnesota take home-ice advantage in the series. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced and improved to 7-4-2 in 13 starts against the Golden Knights. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.”