St. Paul man who helped burn down Third Precinct sentenced to prison and $12 million restitution

Another sentencing. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “While others set a fire, [Branden Michael] Wolfe rolled a barrel into the police station with ‘the intent to accelerate’ the blaze, according to court records. He also entered the building and stole a police vest, duty belt, handcuffs, earpiece, baton, knife, riot helmet, pistol magazine, police radio, police overdose kit, uniform name plates and ammunition, according to prosecutors. … Wolfe was arrested at his security job at Menards wearing the police security vest a week after the riots.”

Studying for 2024. The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports: “The DNC is digging up dirt on several prominent and unconventional possible GOP contenders, ranging from former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and a staunch Trump ally.”

The grocery getter dreams are made of. Jalopnik’s David Tracy reports: “In Minneapolis, Minnesota sits a minivan so rare, I have no choice but to refer to it as The Holy Grail. Yes, it looks like a normal Ford Aerostar, but trust me: It is more akin to a chalice filled with the elixir of life. I recently had a chance to see the glorious machine up close, and now I am a changed man.”

Another Minnesota links champion. KMSP’s Pierre Noujaim and Jeff Wald report: “Isabella McCauley is only 17 years old, but she’s already playing golf at some of the highest levels a high school athlete can. As a freshman, Isabella won the Class AAA individual state championship with Simley High School in 2019. Then, due to COVID-19, she didn’t get the chance to repeat in 2020, but did win the Minnesota State Junior Girls’ Championship last summer. Now, Isabella is getting ready for perhaps the toughest challenge yet in her young golfing career: The U.S. Women’s Open.”

Ski lift. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to share her recommendations regarding the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area, in advance of a resolution that’s heading to the City Council on Monday. The resolution would authorize the city to forgive up to $900,000 of the $1.2 million it has lent the troubled ski hill in recent years to help make ends meet. If approved, the resolution would come with a stipulation that Spirit Mountain make at least equal investments in capital improvements to its physical operations over the next three years. To qualify, those capital improvements would need to each be in excess of $500 and must have a useful life of five or more years. Spirit Mountain also would be required to pay back at least $300,000 in debt to the city by 2023.”

In other news…

Making the Capitol grounds great again: “Group Delivers Petition To Return Columbus Statue To State Capitol Grounds” [WCCO]

To the victor goes the spoils: “Minnetonka Public Schools agrees to return missing bell and wheel to Minneapolis Park Board war memorial” [Star Tribune]

Disturbing the peace: “Minnesota woman accused of racing SUV through Fargo cemetery during ex-boyfriend’s burial” [Pioneer Press]