Suspect in custody, hostages freed after armed standoff at St. Cloud bank

The AP reports: “A man accused of holding five employees hostage at a Minnesota bank following a dispute was captured and arrested after an hourslong standoff, police said. No one was physically injured Thursday at a Wells Fargo branch in St. Cloud, police Chief Blair Anderson said at a late-night news conference. The branch manager called police just around 1:45 p.m. because he was concerned about the safety of those inside the bank during the dispute, Anderson said. The suspect, Ray Reco McNeary, 35, was disgruntled about a prior transaction, according to the chief. … McNeary was known to authorities before Thursday’s hostage situation. ‘We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime,’ Anderson said.”

For MPR, Tim Pugmire writes: “Democrats in the Minnesota House say they want a final public safety bill to include changes in police traffic stops, authorization for local oversight councils, regulations for no-knock warrants and more. DFL leaders presented a 12-point offer on law enforcement accountability Thursday during negotiations with the Senate on the larger budget bill. Other provisions include eliminating some statutes of limitations for peace officers, modifications to body-worn camera policies and a prohibition on police officers affiliating with white supremacy groups.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “A new report driven by Asian-American community advocates and two University of Minnesota professors highlights how especially dangerous COVID has been for the Southeast Asian community, and for Hmong residents in particular. … Hmong residents are believed to make up fewer than 1-in-3 Asians in Minnesota, yet they represent half the COVID-related deaths in the state’s Asian community, according to the recent report from the Hmong Public Health Association, the St. Paul-based Coalition for Asian American Leaders and University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers JP Leider and Elizabeth Wrigley-Field.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Susan Du, “A divided Minneapolis Park Board voted to work with the nonprofit group Green Minneapolis to create the Twin Cities’ first tree-planting carbon-offset credit program. Minneapolis loses about 3,000 trees a year to increasingly destructive storms and invasive pests such as the emerald ash borer. … Green Minneapolis, a nonprofit that advocates for expanding green spaces in downtown Minneapolis, proposed a program to sustain the planting of new trees across the city by selling carbon offset credits to companies that have publicly vowed to cut their emissions, and then using the money to plant trees.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Associated Press writes: “The service file of a former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright includes a commendation for safely resolving an incident involving a suicidal man, as well as a handful of reprimands for driving mishaps. The city of Brooklyn Center late Wednesday released more materials from the service file of Kim Potter, the white officer who shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop April 11. The city’s police chief said he believed Potter, a 26-year veteran, mixed up her Taser and her handgun. The chief and Potter resigned two days after the shooting.”

A FOX 9 story says, “Target says it will continue requiring masks in all stores even if Gov. Tim Walz removes Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate, which he says he will do by July 1 or whenever 70% of eligible Minnesotans are vaccinated against COVID-19.”

For Bring Me The News, Melissa Turtinen writes, “It’s looking more likely the Minnesota State Fair will look normal this year. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced a timeline to end the majority of COVID-related restrictions by May 28, which is well ahead of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. … ‘restrictions being lifted at this pace clearly will allow the State Fair to take whatever appropriate measures they want to take to keep guests safe but there will be no state restrictions on the State Fair as it relates to masking by the time the State Fair hits or overall capacity percentages,’ DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said during a news conference Thursday.”

A KSTP-TV story by Brandi Powell says, “This week a new homeless encampment went up in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis. While some say they want the encampment shut down, others say it’s the only place for some people to live. Sharon Kopitski went to the homeless encampment on Thursday to help someone for whom she used to be a foster parent. … A Minneapolis spokesperson said the city is aware of the new encampment and it’s “concerned about all encampments because they pose health and safety risks for both the people in the encampment and the surrounding neighborhood.”

Also at FOX 9, Rob Olson says, “A family from Prior Lake is in a bit of a battle with wildlife officials over a goose who has become a close companion over the last year. A year ago, the Peeps the goose wandered into the Hendrickson family’s yard, then only a gosling. The family decided to raise the goose, figuring he’d be good for their son during the pandemic. … Wednesday, they learned he was taken to a wildlife rescue facility after trying to climb into a stranger’s truck in Savage. … The U.S. Fish and Wildlife is trying to figure out what to do with Peeps, telling the Hendricksons they can’t keep Canada geese in captivity. Peeps and Puddles usually spend the night indoors for safety. The family admits they made a mistake, but hope their beloved bird can come home.”