Suspect in downtown Minneapolis shooting arrested

For the Star Tribune, John Reinan, Libor Jany and Janet Moore write: “Reeling from overnight bloodshed downtown and in other parts of Minneapolis that killed three people and wounded 12, community leaders vowed Saturday to take back the streets from gangs and guns. Police made a breakthrough in their investigation of the worst scene of carnage, arresting a suspect believed to be one of two men who opened fire on each other outside the Monarch nightclub at 322 N. 1st Av. at 2 a.m. Saturday. The gunfire killed two people, including a University of St. Thomas student, and wounded eight.”

FOX-9 reports: “A University of St. Thomas student set to cross the stage for graduation on Saturday was among the victims in an early morning shooting in Minneapolis. The university says Charlie Johnson, a mechanical engineering student, was killed as gunfire rang out Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis. … Johnson died hours before he could walk the stage. In his place, his sister walked the stage and accepted Johnson’s diploma on his behalf.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minneapolis city leaders will announce Sunday a $30,000 reward fund for information that leads to arrests in three recent shootings that killed one child and left two others critically injured. The Minneapolis Regional Chamber said Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, Mayor Jacob Frey and others will hold a press conference Sunday at noon to announce details.”

KSTP-TV’s Tom Hauser reports: “The iconic Edina Theatre will not reopen after it was closed months ago by its most recent operator, Landmark Theatres. … The theater first opened Aug. 31, 1931, and has closed briefly before, including after significant tornado damage in 1981. However, the pandemic caused scores of movie theaters to close around the world. … Suzanne Haugland, owner of the building that houses the theater near 50th Street and France Avenue in downtown Edina, tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she’s talking to many movie companies about taking over the space but says it’s a ‘tough sell’ during the pandemic.”

The AP reports: “Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Saturday night to push the Wild to the verge of elimination. Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for the Golden Knights, who have nine unanswered goals and lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven matchup. They get Game 5 at home on Monday night.”

The AP’s Todd Richmond writes: “Wisconsin may not reach herd immunity from COVID-19 until fall if vaccination rates continue to trend downward, a key state health department leader says. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said earlier this spring that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and the state could reach that benchmark by July. But vaccination rates have slowed dramatically since then. … As of Thursday, 40% of the state’s eligible population had been fully vaccinated.”