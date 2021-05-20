Three days of events planned for memorializing George Floyd

Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “Three days of events will take place in downtown Minneapolis to commemorate the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which marked an inflection point in the movement for Black lives in Minneapolis and around the world. … From May 23 to 25, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will hold a rally in front of the Hennepin County Government Center, panel discussions about translating 2020’s season of protest into lasting policy changes and a celebration of life with food, inflatables and performances by gospel star Le’Andria Johnson as well as local musicians in the Commons park.”

Checking in with one of Minnesota’s mobile vaccine clinics. In the New York Times, Christine Hauser and Ruth Fremson report: “About a dozen miles from St. Cloud, Minn., a city of about 70,000 people, lies a fruit and vegetable farm owned and run by John and Julie Svihel. About 100 workers coax eggplants, berries, melons, sweet corn and other produce from sandy loam fields that stretch across 800 acres in the state’s central region. … Mr. Svihel was sure that they could have found somewhere to get a vaccine nearby: Downtown Foley was about five miles away. But the shifts of dozens of workers would have to be juggled, transportation organized and language barriers surmounted. … So the Svihels pursued a state initiative that would bring vaccinations to the farm, scheduling them during a pause in planting after a streak of freezing nights. On the afternoon of May 12, in a paved lot, they made way for the traveling clinic. … ‘The bus pulled in and tractors pulled out,’ Mr. Svihel said.”

Deets on Minneapolis’ latest park. Also from Susan Du in the Star Tribune: “A new downtown Minneapolis park that aims to draw more visitors to the historic Mississippi riverfront is now open. … The Water Works, a $24 million, three-acre project, sits within Mill Ruins Park and overlooks the Stone Arch Bridge. It features an 1,800 square-foot patio with gas firepits, terraced steps with winding ramp for accessible public gatherings, a mezzanine lawn for performances, a playground and a combined bike and pedestrian street, called a ‘woonerf,’ connecting downtown Minneapolis to West River Parkway. … A pavilion that will house Owamni by the Sioux Chef — the highly anticipated debut restaurant of James Beard award-winning chef Sean Sherman — as well as a Park Board-staffed visitor center will open in coming months.”

Good news for NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer. At Fox News, Paul Steinhauser reports: “The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) brought in a record $11.2 million in fundraising in April as the reelection arm of the House GOP builds resources while it aims to regain the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. … According to figures from the NRCC, which were shared first with Fox News on Thursday, the committee has more than $34 million cash on hand, which party officials say is a 70% increase over the same point last cycle. The committee also reports zero debt.”

