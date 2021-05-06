Walz says politicization of masks ‘cost lives’

Not masking his feelings. WCCO reports: “During a press conference outlining his plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Tim Walz spoke out about the politicization around masks, saying “it cost lives.” … Walz’s comments came Thursday when he was asked why he was incentivizing the vaccine by pushing the mask mandate’s end. Walz says the goal is to get 70% of eligible Minnesotans administered at least one dose of the vaccine before lifting the mask mandate. However, it will be lifted no later than July 1. … ‘I just want to note on this. The politicization around masks, I think history is going to write as one of the worst things that’s happened to this country,’ Walz said. ‘I think it cost lives. I think it’s stupid. It’s the least intrusive thing we can do.’”

Air travel’s getting so expensive. KARE’s Travis Pittman reports: “The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is seeking fines totaling $67,250 against four passengers, three of whom did not comply with rules about wearing facemasks — two of whom were allegedly disruptive — and another who wanted to get off the plane during takeoff. It comes as the FAA is dealing with an increase in disruptive passengers far beyond what is seen in a typical year. … On a Dec. 22, 2020, Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Philadelphia, a passenger allegedly got out of her seat during takeoff, started walking the aisle and said she wanted to get off the plane, the FAA said. The agency said she refused to return to her seat and fasten her seatbelt, forcing the plane to return to Minneapolis. The FAA is proposing a $9,000 fine.”

Regent drama. KSTP’s Eric Rasmussen reports: “Until losing his seat on the Board of Regents earlier this year, Michael Hsu was one of the loudest and most critical voices at the University of Minnesota. … Now a chorus of lawmakers, faculty, and a former governor say Hsu was targeted by a well-financed campaign involving some of his own former colleagues. … Some are even requesting the state’s legislative auditor to launch a formal investigation of lobbying efforts involving a political action committee that has received thousands of dollars in contributions and public support from four regents and two former university presidents. … In his first on-camera interview since leaving the board in March, Hsu acknowledged that being outspoken on a variety of topics — from rising tuition, to athletics, to multiple scandals — made him unpopular with some administrators and other influential figures at the university.”

Facebook keeps up its stellar reputation as a solid information source. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “A prominent Twin Cities chef says there’s no truth to a social media post claiming that he’s refusing restaurant service to police officers. … Justin Sutherland operates eateries including the Handsome Hog in St. Paul, and Obachan Noodles and Chicken in Roseville, Minn. He has also appeared on cooking shows including ‘Iron Chef America.’ … The Facebook page ‘Minnesota Police News Connection’ claimed in an anonymous post Wednesday that Sutherland banned officers from his businesses during a ‘nasty rant’ on a livestream amid recent protests in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The post also alleges that an unnamed officer was denied service at Obachan. … Sutherland told MPR News that he voiced his frustration about the police killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, but said law enforcement is always welcome at his establishments.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Fire danger: “Thursday’s Red Flag Warning covers much of Minnesota” [KARE]

Dude, where’s my carne? “Angry attendees of Fargo Taco and Margarita Fest demand refunds” [BringMeTheNews]

Something fishy here: “Raku Sushi Owners Charged With Tax Fraud Scheme” [WCCO]

Congratulations: “Nearly 800 Minnesotans to become U.S. citizens in ceremony Thursday” [KMSP]