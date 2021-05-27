Walz to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled Thursday to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota — where 61% of people 12 and older have received at least first doses but the pace of shots has slowed. The next 100,000 people to seek new vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend will be eligible to select free passes to Minnesota attractions, sports, fairs and state parks, or free fishing licenses. More details will be announced by Walz in a press briefing at a state park on Thursday, but the incentive program mirrors the use of small giveaways in Maine rather than the $1 million lottery offered to new vaccine recipients in Ohio.”

FOX 9 reports: “A 24-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man has been charged in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend that left two people dead and eight others injured. Jawan Carroll is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 21-year-old Charlie Johnson and 24-year-old Christopher Jones. He is also charged with seven counts of attempted second-degree murder for shooting and injuring other people in the area. … While reviewing the surveillance video, officers immediately recognized Carroll from previous encounters. … Prior charges in a case two years earlier allege Carroll opened fire outside Pizza Luce in downtown Minneapolis. In that incident, similar to Saturday’s shooting, an initial confrontation escalated into gunfire and an innocent bystander was injured.”

Says Adrian Wojnarowski for ESPN, “Meyer Orbach, the second-largest shareholder in the Minnesota Timberwolves, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Wednesday alleging that owner Glen Taylor’s pending sale of the franchise to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is in violation of the franchise’s partnership agreement, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by ESPN. … The complaint filed by Orbach, a New Jersey real estate mogul who owns more than 17% of the Timberwolves and WNBA Lynx, also includes a significant revelation: Despite Taylor’s public statements to the contrary, he has included no provision in the $1.5 billion sales agreement with Lore and Rodriguez that requires the new ownership group to keep the franchise in Minnesota upon taking control of the team, according to an exhibit in the complaint.”

For the AP, Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti say: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. The move satisfied many activists who hope Ellison — fresh off winning a murder conviction for the police officer who killed George Floyd — will file more serious charges in Wright’s case. It also fueled expectations that Minnesota may more frequently bypass local prosecutors who activists complain undercharge police officers or don’t charge them at all. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, is throwing his support behind the idea, one that several other states are also exploring.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett writes: “A troubled and long-delayed iron ore project in Nashwauk has reached a new level of limbo — one that could tie up the mineral leases there even longer, or finally free them up. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) terminated Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases Wednesday, seemingly washing its hands of the $2.6 billion project. But Mesabi Metallics, which is controlled by Essar Global, says it is moving ahead with plans to finish a half-built taconite plant. The state gave Mesabi Metallics a last-chance lease extension in December, providing that the company meet a host of new provisions by May 1. On May 5, the DNR announced Mesabi had failed to meet those provisions, including having a requisite $200 million in hand.”

At Business Insider, John Haltiwanger writes, “Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Wednesday denounced a recent spike in attacks on Jews in the US and abroad while warning against treating ‘legitimate criticism’ of the Israeli government as synonymous with antisemitism. ‘The rise in antisemitic attacks at home and abroad is appalling,’ Omar tweeted. ‘We must be clear and unequivocal: antisemitism is unacceptable and has no place in any movement. Fighting bigotry of any kind means fighting bigotry of every kind.’ The Minnesota Democrat went on to say, ‘And it also means we cannot equate legitimate criticism of the Israeli government, its policy, and its military occupation with antisemitism.’”

For KSTP-TV, Joe Mazan reports, “New data shows the number of ticks in Minnesota has been on the rise. The University of Minnesota’s School of Health says a mild winter and wet spring is to blame for the increase in ticks this year. ‘From everything I’ve seen, it seems like it’s going to be a pretty bad season for ticks,’ Jon Oliver, with University of Minnesota Division of Environmental Health Sciences said. ‘Most of the diseases that we worry about like Lyme disease are carried by the deer tick.’”

Also from the AP: “Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night. The first-round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday night. The Colorado Avalanche, who tied the Golden Knights for the best regular-season record in the NHL, await after sweeping the St. Louis Blues.”