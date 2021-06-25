Chauvin sentenced to 22½ years

Chauvin sentenced. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong and Paul Walsh report: “Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday afternoon to 22½ years in prison for murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. … Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence after hearing victim-impact statements from four members of Floyd’s family, while Chauvin’s mother pleaded for leniency and Chauvin gave brief remarks. … Chauvin was taken immediately into custody for him to start serving his sentence.”

The end is nigh. WCCO reports: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he will end his pandemic emergency powers in August, nearly 16 months after the peacetime emergency was first declared. … Speaking to reporters, the governor said that he’ll end the peacetime emergency on Aug. 1 as long as the virus’ grip on the state continues to wane and Minnesotans continue to get vaccinated.”

A new look at the Terrance Franklin case. Time’s Karl Vick and Josiah Bates report: “When Terrance Franklin was shot to death in a Minneapolis basement eight years ago, the only witnesses were the five police officers assembled to capture him. Two of them were bleeding—wounded by rounds from a police submachine gun the department declared the young Black man had managed to get control of in a brief struggle, a contest it said ended with Franklin’s death in a fusillade of immediate return fire. The officer who gave the most detailed account said the fatal encounter lasted ‘seconds.’ … Franklin’s death was briefly a major story in the Twin Cities but nowhere else, not least because it was a story told by the police alone. On May 10, 2013, there was no body-camera footage that his skeptical family could demand be released, and no demands on the nightly news for an impartial inquiry. The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) investigated its own officers and concluded they had heroically taken down a would-be cop killer. … But there was a video, and it suggests a different story.”

Breezy Point Break. The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett reports: “A Breezy Point city councilman resigned his post this week after being indicted for securities fraud, allegedly ‘hijacking’ dormant public companies to manipulate their share prices. … The city councilor, Mark A. Miller, is also the target of a separate lawsuit — with similar allegations — by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). … Miller, 43, was indicted earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis along with Saied Jaberian, 59, of Hopkins, and James Rajkaran, 35, of Queens, New York, and Guyana.”

Two is better than one? Also from Hughlett: “Faced with criticism from environmental and clean energy groups, Xcel Energy has nixed plans for a big natural gas plant in Becker that would have cost roughly $800 million. … Instead, the company said Friday it now plans to build two smaller natural gas plants — one each in southwestern Minnesota and North Dakota — at less than half the cost of the Becker plant.”

In other news…

