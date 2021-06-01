CNN security guard sues Minnesota State Patrol officers over arrest, jailing

A suit to watch. The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports (via the Pioneer Press): “A Black man who worked as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers, accusing them of violating his civil rights and unlawful detention, his attorneys announced Tuesday. … The lawsuit was filed in federal court last Thursday on behalf of Michael Cooper, a 64-year-old retired veteran of the Illinois State Police. … The lawsuit says Cooper was jailed even though he had a CNN press credential and a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm, and even though journalists were exempt from the curfew imposed during the unrest.”

Shut down. The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter reports: “Workers at the Worthington pork plant were told not to come in for their shifts Tuesday after owner JBS was attacked by hackers over the weekend, according to the union and company reports. … IT servers for its U.S., Canada and Australian operations were affected Sunday following ‘an organized cybersecurityattack,’ according to a news release by Greeley-based JBS USA. … JBS is the world’s largest meat processor. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.”

Boom. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “A year ago, three of the six mines on the Iron Range were idled. … The pandemic’s initial shock caused steel demand to fall, forcing companies to idle blast furnaces and the mines that supply them for several months. But even in late 2019, before words like “coronavirus” and ‘COVID-19’ entered our lexicon, the industry was challenged by low steel prices. … But now, thanks to record-high steel prices and domestic steel production ticking back up to near pre-pandemic levels, things look good for the region’s mining industry, which mines taconite and processes it into iron ore pellets — the key ingredient for steel.”

An unnerving formality! KMSP’s Theo Keith reports: “Thousands of Minnesota state workers are receiving layoff notices Tuesday that warn of a July 1 state government shutdown if lawmakers are unable to strike a budget deal before then. … Under its labor contracts and compensation plans, the state must issue the layoff notices one month before a potential shutdown. Gov. Tim Walz said he hoped the warning is only a ‘formality’ and that the Legislature would agree to a budget before the end of the month.”

In other news…

Ending fences: “Fencing To Come Down Around Minnesota State Capitol” [WCCO]

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin: “The Thin Moo Line: Wisconsin Police Credit Cow Blockade With Ending Barron Co. Chase” [WCCO]

RIP: “Mike Marshall, pitcher who broke records with Twins, Dodgers, dead at 78”