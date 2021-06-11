Darnella Frazier awarded Pulitzer for video of murder of George Floyd

Well deserved. WCCO reports: “The Pulitzer Prizes has awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the video of George Floyd’s murder that was seen around the world. … On Friday, the 105th class of Pulitzer Prize winners were announced, including Frazier.”

Also in local Pulitzers:

Fair enough. The Pioneer Press’ Kathy Berdan reports: “Grab your fanny pack, your comfy walking shoes and be prepared to ditch the silverware for foods served on a stick for 12 days this summer. … The 2021 Minnesota State Fair is on. The Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which governs the Fair, voted unanimously Friday morning to set the dates for the Fair — Aug. 26 through Sept. 6 — making it official. … Attendance restrictions are not planned, but gate ticket prices will increase by $1.”

More January 6 arrests. KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “Two men from Minnesota have been arrested as of Friday morning by the FBI on charges relating to criminal acts committed at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. … According to the FBI, 29-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, and 42-year-old Brian Mock, of Minneapolis, have charges pending against them.”

A second Chauvin juror speaks out. In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “Bodycam video from police on the scene and testimony about asphyxiation were crucial in convicting fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd, the second juror to speak out in the historic case said Thursday. … Journee Howard, known until now only as Juror No. 9, said ‘there was a multitude of things’ that played into the prosecution meeting the legal standard that she and the other jurors needed to agree beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin was guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.”

In other news…

