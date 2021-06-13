Data show black drivers four times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over in St. Paul

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried and Christopher Magan report: “In St. Paul, Black drivers were almost four times more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers, according to a Pioneer Press analysis of St. Paul police data from 2016 and 2020. Asian, Latino and Native American drivers were stopped at roughly the same rate as white drivers. Since a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, state and local policymakers, along with community members, have scrutinized the practice of police pulling drivers over for minor infractions.… St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the St. Paul traffic-stop data show what he’s been highlighting for years: ‘We need a new approach around how we think about public safety in our community.’”

Also from MPR: “The most recent COVID-19 numbers show some of Minnesota’s key disease indicators at or near their lowest levels since the earliest months of the pandemic. The state is averaging about 181 new COVID cases a day over the past week — the lowest that average has been since late April 2020. The vaccination pace, though, continues to crawl, and the state is showing some big regional divides in vaccination rates.”

Andy Mannix writes in the Star Tribune: “As gun crimes have surged in the Twin Cities over the past year, schemes like this, known as ‘straw purchasing,’ play a crucial role in how illegal firearms reach the streets, said Jeff Reed, assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ St. Paul field office. No one knows how many illegal guns come from straw purchasers, but local ATF agents are seeing an increase in these cases in tandem with the crime wave, said Reed. Federal prosecutors in Minnesota are currently investi­gating four straw purchasers, in addition to Elwood, responsible for collectively putting more than 100 guns on the streets, said Minnesota Assistant U.S. Attorney Amber Brennan, deputy chief of the firearms and violent crime section.”

MPR reports: “Winston Smith was remembered at his funeral Saturday as a loving father who put his friends and family ahead of himself. Those relatives and friends gathered Saturday morning at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, just over a week after Smith, 32, was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies as a U.S. Marshals task force attempted to arrest him. Speakers at the service called for justice for Smith, while also recalling the laughter and joy he brought to their lives.”

Article continues after advertisement

Also in the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson writes: “A longtime defense attorney is pushing Hennepin County to change how it selects jurors, with the aim of creating more diverse juries. ‘Black people are a distinctive group who have been underrepresented in Hennepin County juries for years,’ Emmett Donnelly wrote in a motion made in a second-degree assault case to be heard Thursday before District Judge Martha Holton Dimick. His motion is part of an intensified push by public defenders to get juries more representative of the community, one of the concerns to arise since the murder last year of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.”

FOX 9’s Mary McGuire writes: “Calling for arrests and answers in the shootings of three children on Minneapolis’ north side, activists and community members flooded the streets near Lowry and Knox on Saturday. The group demanded justice for the three children who were all shot just weeks apart; 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen.”

In The New York Times, Richard Goldstein writes: “Mudcat Grant, who helped take the Minnesota Twins to the 1965 World Series when he became the American League’s first Black pitcher to post a 20-win season, has died at 85. The Twins announced Grant’s death on Twitter but did not immediately provide details. Grant led the American League in victories, winning percentage and shutouts in 1965 and pitched for 14 major league seasons. He was remembered as a leading right-hander of his time, but also for his intriguing nickname, his second career singing and dancing at nightspots, and his book profiling outstanding Black pitchers. Grant, a two-time All-Star, was a mainstay in the starting rotation for the Cleveland Indians and the Twins for much of his career, then became a reliever, most notably with the Oakland A’s and Pittsburgh Pirates.”