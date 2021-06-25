Derek Chauvin to be sentenced today for murder of George Floyd

For KARE-TV, Emily Haavik reports: “More than two months after the world watched the trial of Derek Chauvin, all eyes will be back on Minneapolis as he receives his sentence for the murder of George Floyd. The former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Friday for the May 2020 death that was captured on video and reverberated across the globe, sparking mass protests of racism and police brutality. … The jury saw that video, along with many other angles of Floyd’s arrest and detainment by Chauvin and three other former officers, throughout the weeks-long trial. They took less than 10 hours to reach a verdict. … Because the three charges are for the same ‘course of conduct,’ or related to the same crime, the sentence for the most serious count will determine how long Chauvin stays in prison.”

Says Janelle Griffith for NBC News. “[Derek] Chauvin is part of a small group of nonfederal law enforcement officers — such as police officers, deputy sheriffs and state troopers — who have been convicted on charges related to on-duty killings in the last 15 years and an even smaller bunch to be convicted of murder. On average, those officers have received far less prison time at sentencing than their civilian counterparts. Chauvin is among only 11 nonfederal law enforcement officers convicted of murder resulting from an on-duty incident since 2005, according to Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, who tracks police prosecutions.”

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry writes: “The acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota says there was a ‘miscommunication’ as to why no agents on a federal task force were wearing body cameras during the shooting death of Winston Smith Jr. … Days after the shooting, near the location of the incident, protesters called for more transparency on the streets of Uptown Minneapolis. As investigators started to release information, we learned there were no body-worn cameras on any of the agents. Minnesota’s Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk, whose office works closely with the U.S. Marshals Service, says there was a Department of Justice policy in place since October 2020 that would’ve allowed local agents to wear them. ‘Clearly, the policy in Minnesota hadn’t been implemented,’ Folk said. ‘There may have been a miscommunication in terms of the federal and state understandings of what needed to happen.’ When pressed on the miscommunication, he mentioned the body camera policy that would’ve allowed the local agents to wear them was in the process of being implemented.”

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is increasingly being asked to lead police prosecutions, is again meeting legislative resistance in his bid to build up the state’s criminal division. Ellison inherited an office with just one full-time criminal attorney a decade after it had about a dozen prosecutors. Keeping with an early priority of his first term, he sought this year to swell his office’s ranks with 11 new prosecutors in a request to the Legislature. Yet that request went unanswered despite a late push from House Democrats to include the funding in the compromise state government finance bill that’s on the verge of passage.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bill Salisbury writes in the Pioneer Press: “A bipartisan bill that would phase out Gov. Tim Walz’s moratorium on evicting renters from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic cleared its first hurdle Thursday when the House passed it on a 72-59 vote. The measure was negotiated by the House Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority and Republicans who control the Senate. That chamber is expected to pass it as part of a two-year, $52 billion budget package. Lawmakers meeting in special session must adopt a new budget by July 1 to prevent a state government shutdown. The bill provides an “off ramp” that gradually lifts the moratorium so that renters and the state’s courts aren’t hit by an avalanche of evictions when the pandemic and Walz’s emergency powers to fight it end.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan writes: “Allina Health announced Thursday it was mandating all employees, students, contractors and volunteers receive an influenza vaccine for the coming flu season. There will be limited exemptions to the vaccination rule, the organization said in a statement. COVID-19 vaccines are not currently mandated by Allina. … The announcement comes in the midst of a nationwide debate about whether employers should require workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In the U.S. more than 602,000 have died from COVID-19 and more than 33.5 million have been infected.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “The Anoka County Library is facing criticism after an internal memo, telling employees that displays and messaging about Pride Month and Black Lives Matter won’t be allowed, went public. The memo from the library’s management team was sent via e-mail to staffers May 26, but the backlash bubbled up in mid-June after it was posted and shared on social media by a library employee. … The memo was issued after staffers requested guidance on what would be appropriate, in accordance with a longstanding general county practice to maintain “a neutral, welcoming message to all staff and patrons,” according to a statement to the Star Tribune from officials with Anoka County, which oversees the library system.

For ABC News Olivia Rubin reports, “As Republicans around the country continue to rally around false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, two of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies who helped push those false claims appeared in court Thursday for the first time as part of a pair of defamation lawsuits filed against them. Former Trump legal team member Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared in court in Washington, D.C., for a hearing in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company at the center of numerous conspiracy theories related to the election.”