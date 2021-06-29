DFL lawmakers planning push to add more police measures to public safety bill

MPR’s Tim Pugmire and Mike Mulcahy write: “Tuesday is likely to be a long day in the Minnesota House as lawmakers debate a public safety budget bill that funds prisons, the courts and the State Patrol. A group of 16 Democrats known as the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus said Monday they will push to add measures to increase police accountability that did not survive negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate. In particular the POCI caucus wanted new restrictions on pretextual stops — where police pull someone over for a relatively minor violation. They say the stops can lead to an escalation of force, as happened in the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center earlier this year and in the death of Philando Castile in 2016. ”

Joe Christensen writes in the Star Tribune: “The University of Minnesota will officially rename the Gophers’ home football venue from ‘TCF Bank Stadium’ to ‘Huntington Bank Stadium,’ if the Board of Regents approves a resolution Tuesday, as expected. The stadium has carried the TCF Bank name since opening in 2009, but Huntington Bancshares announced a merger with TCF Financial Corporation last December, and it was finalized June 9. TCF originally secured the stadium’s naming rights in 2005, with a 26-year, $35 million agreement with the University that runs through 2030.”

In the Star Tribune, Katie Galioto writes: “St. Paul property owners have filed new appeals in a legal battle that has already forced the city to raise taxes to pay for street maintenance. The owners of seven St. Paul buildings are challenging assessments charged for seal coating and mill-and-overlay work in 2019 and 2020. … The challenges — laid out in separate appeals filed by two attorneys — echo arguments of a previous case against St. Paul that went to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2016.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Multiple sources tell WCCO that federal prosecutors are in talks with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin about a possible plea deal. They say Chauvin is close to reaching a deal, and that is what he was likely referring to when he made a cryptic comment to the family of George Floyd during his sentencing last week. … As part of a possible plea deal Chauvin would have to publicly explain what he did to Floyd and why.”

The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: “One of Minnesota’s oddest, perhaps coolest, and definitely historically under-appreciated fish — the gar — is about to get some love. In a bill headed to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, the long, slender, toothy and prehistoric-looking fish will, for the first time ever in the state, be protected in ways similar to other gamefish, the result of a bit of an outcry on social media following a series of mass killings that some saw as wantonly wasteful. In a legislature divided starkly along partisan lines, Minnesota’s gar species found bipartisan support.”

Charmain Nero reports for KARE 11: “As Independence Day approaches, fire officials across Minnesota say there’s growing concern about fire danger. ‘We’ve got the rain, we’ve got a little bit of humidity in the air now, but I would say that’s a short term thing to look at,’ said Casey McCoy, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. McCoy is a fire prevention supervisor. He says with the recent rain showers, there’s still a fire danger risk in several areas across the state.”

Kyle Brown reports for KSTP-TV: “The Wild will host the Winter Classic at Target Field after all. The home field of the Minnesota Twins was originally slated to hold the NHL’s premiere outdoor game on Jan. 1, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. With fans now able to return to the stands, the league announced Monday that the Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues outdoors on New Year’s Day 2022.”