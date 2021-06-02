Funding for four Minnesota transportation projects included in Biden budget

Boost mobile. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Biden has set aside $2.5 billion for some 25 public transportation projects nationwide, including four in Minnesota. The president’s proposed budget recommends that the Gold Line bus-rapid transit project receive $100 million of $239 million expected from the federal government. The $532 million Gold Line, which would connect Union Depot in St. Paul with Woodbury, received a ‘medium-high’ rating from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA)…. However, the FTA has placed the proposed Bottineau Blue Line light-rail extension ‘under review,’ with its federal funding ‘to be determined.’ The project remains in the FTA’s funding queue, but its status is unclear.”

Insert boiling frog metaphor here. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Oxygen levels are falling in freshwater lakes in Minnesota and across the globe — a trend likely driven by climate change and human development, a new study suggests. The findings could be a sign that trouble is ahead for Minnesota lakes that provide important habitat for cold-water fish species, and could have more harmful algal blooms in their future. The study, published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature, was the first to look at temperature and oxygen changes across a large number of lakes across the globe.”

Back on line. The Associated Press’ Rod McGuirk and Dee-Ann Durbin reports: “The world’s largest meat processing company is getting back online after production around the world was disrupted by a cyberattack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made ‘significant progress’ in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the ‘vast majority’ of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.”

No-brainer. Bring Me the News reports: “Organizers and supporters of an online petition are aiming to change the name of Dight Avenue in Minneapolis, which is named after a eugenicist. The petition on Change.org had reached more than 300 signatures as of Tuesday morning, with a goal of 500. … Dight Avenue is named after Charles Fremont Dight, who is described by the Minnesota Historical Society’s MNopedia as ‘Minnesota’s most avid and consistent supporter of eugenics.’ He worked as a University of Minnesota professor and was elected to the Minneapolis City Council in 1914, all while leading a ‘crusade’ to bring eugenics to the state.”

