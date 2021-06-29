Inmate with COVID-19 never brought to hospital after repeatedly vomiting, dies in Faribault prison

Life sentence. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Nora Eckert reports: “[Victor] Artola died in his cell, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was never brought to a hospital, even as he vomited up food and water for 72 hours. The vital signs medical staff recorded in the day before his death were within the normal range, with oxygen saturations nearing perfect levels. Yet a translator was not present for the Spanish-speaker during these checks, where staff recorded that Victor ‘stated he felt fine,’ just hours before he died. His case is full of uncertainty, but those around Artola say one thing is clear: His calls for help were ignored until it was too late.”

Radical approach. WCCO’s Christiane Cordero reports: “At a job fair Tuesday in St. Paul, recruiters were trying to entice potential employees with the promise of higher pay and benefits. Employers at the fair included The U.S. Postal Service, the city of St. Paul, the Air National Guard, and Medica. Steve Grove, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, was at the fair, which was hosted at Allianz Field. He says the current labor shortage has pushed employers to increase pay and benefits for the jobs they want filled.”

Somebody’s not happy. The New York Times’ Reid J. Epstein reports: “Wisconsin Republicans were already going to great lengths to challenge the 2020 election results. They ordered a monthslong government audit of votes in the state. They made a pilgrimage to Arizona to observe the GOP review of votes there. They hired former police officers to investigate Wisconsin’s election and its results. But for Donald Trump, it wasn’t enough. In a blistering statement last week on the eve of the state party’s convention this past weekend, the former president accused top Republican state lawmakers of ‘working hard to cover up election corruption’ and ‘actively trying to prevent a Forensic Audit of the election results.’”

Listen up. MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Lindsay Guentzel report: “The recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves at an Indian residential school in Canada prompted the United States to announce its own investigation into the dark past of federal boarding school policies. Over the next 10 months, the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will look into the history of the schools in hopes of shedding light on any past traumas. That includes identifying burial sites. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Brenda Child, a University of Minnesota professor and author, about Minnesota’s own connection to American Indian boarding schools and what we might learn from the initiative.”

Q&A with Sen. Klobuchar on antitrust law. For Minnesota Monthly, Keith Harris reports: “It’s safe to say that most Americans didn’t spend a whole lot of 2020 thinking about antitrust law. With the pandemic restructuring our lives and a fiery presidential election dominating the headlines, the federal regulation of monopolies might have seemed like an esoteric concern of distant judges and economists. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar would like to change that. With her new book, Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age (Knopf Doubleday), Klobuchar traces the rise of monopolies in the late 19th century. The book also details how popular resistance in the Midwest led to government action to protect workers, consumers, and small business.”

Police dog whistling. TC Jewfolk Editorial Committee: “A Minneapolis policing referendum that is heading for an Election Day showdown took an unnecessary turn last week when the name of George Soros was used on the website of a pro-police/pro-reform group’s website. Operation Safety Now, which has reported ties to a public relations effort to help Minneapolis’ police chief and the embattled Minneapolis Police Department, had named George Soros, a Jewish billionaire who is a prominent supporter of leftwing causes, on their website as a funder of an opposition group. Campaign finance documents showed that the donation came from the Open Society Policy Center, which was founded by Soros, but he is not listed as a board member or staff member of that organization. While there is obviously some connection between Soros and the Open Society, it is also true that the name Soros has become a dog-whistle not just for those who are opposed to his progressive politics and policies, but also as a stand-in for the pervasive antisemitic trope of Jewish manipulation and control of a society’s politics and culture.”

