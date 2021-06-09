Jury selection for Thao-Lane-Kueng trial to being March 8, 2022

Next spring. KARE’s Alexandra Simon reports: “Exactly one year after jury selection began in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the same process will begin for the three other former officers charged in George Floyd’s murder. According to a scheduling order filed in Hennepin County Court, jury selection for the combined trial of Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng will begin at 9 a.m. on March 8, 2022.”

“Vague allegations.” MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a holdover legal case from the 2020 election that challenged a DFLer’s state Senate win, while drawing a line for judicial involvement in scrutinizing certified results. Democrat Jen McEwen won the Duluth-area race by a two-to-one margin. That didn’t stop Republican Donna Bergstrom from filing an election contest that claimed irregularities. A lower court turned the case aside and now the state’s highest court has, too.”

Artistic expression. KMSP’s Mitti Hicks reports: “Highland Park High School students in St. Paul walked out of class Tuesday in an effort to save the arts. Their protest comes following school leaders’ latest move to downsize the visual arts program at the school. ‘We often don’t take consideration of the arts because we think it’s an extra curricular activity, but it’s actually a tangible thing that people use … especially during the pandemic to utilize as a healing,’ said student Jerome Treadwell, President of the NAACP Youth Division in St. Paul.”

“Needles everywhere.” KSTP’s Eric Rasmussen reports: “Advocates and operators say conditions on and around the [light rail] trains are part of an ongoing public health crisis — a complex problem that leaders have promised to address and could debate again during a public forum on transit safety later this week. Records show heavy and life-threatening drug use is most common at Union Depot, Lake Street and Franklin platforms, with one officer noting ‘a day does not go by that there aren’t needles and other drug paraphernalia.’”

In other news…

So, cannabis is a gateway drug: “Minnesota cannabis firm expands in psychedelic medicines, sets new revenue target” [Star Tribune]

Somewhere cooler, perhaps: “Sun Country Adding More Direct Flights To Vacation Spots This Fall” [WCCO]

Sun’s out: “Rock the Garden is off, Aquatennial is on: what’s happening with Twin Cities summer festivals” [Star Tribune]

Hop on over: “You’ve heard of a cat cafe. Coming soon: Bunnies!” [Pioneer Press]