Landlord group sues to end Minnesota eviction ban

Eviction wave coming? MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “A Minnesota landlord group has asked a federal court to invalidate a remaining Gov. Tim Walz executive order barring most evictions, although the Legislature could change the rules before a judge steps in. … The lawsuit filed late Monday by the Minnesota Multi Housing Association and some of its members says the moratorium has deprived the rights of property owners to manage their units.”

Speaking of landlords… The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports: “After weeks of door knocking in 90-degree weather, housing advocates in St. Paul delivered more than 9,000 signatures from residents petitioning the city to put rent control on its November ballot. … Now organizers’ focus will shift to educating voters about the proposed 3% cap to rent increases on residential properties.”

Another intersection reopening. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis police crews are working to reopen an area of Uptown Minneapolis that has been blocked by protesters for a number of days in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith. … Crews showed up to the area near Hennepin and Lake Street Tuesday to remove items blocking the streets.”

A pandemic will do that. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Metro Transit ridership figures released Monday for this year’s first quarter confirm that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on Twin Cities public transportation. … Some 7.6 million people took trains, buses, Metro Mobility, Transit Link and vanpool service between January and March, a 56% decline when compared with 17.3 million passengers in the same period in 2020 — just before the coronavirus firmly took hold. ”

In other news…

Very sad story: “Suspect in deadly Brooklyn Park crash has recent history of mental health problems” [KSTP]

Are those bad apples Honeycrisps because they sure are expensive: “‘Police Misconduct Is Costly’: An Examination Of Settlements In Minneapolis” [WCCO]

Asset search almost done: “Tom Petters Ponzi scheme recovered assets reach $722 million” [KARE]

Mary Moriarty column: “The bail system: a look at how it works in Minnesota” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Delicious: “Buckthorn munching goats back in Burnsville” [Pioneer Press]