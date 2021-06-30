Lawsuit: Former Mayo employee claims she was fired for reporting sexual assault

Unfolding. KSTP reports: “A former Mayo Clinic employee is suing the Rochester-based healthcare company, claiming she was fired for reporting a sexual assault. Yelena Ryabchuk was a housekeeper for Mayo Clinic and in October, she claimed a supervisor assaulted her at work, according to Hubbard Broadcasting sister station KAAL-TV. The incident was reported to police and Mayo Clinic. After conducting its own investigation Mayo Clinic claimed Ryabchuk’s allegations were false, but that’s not why she was fired.”

Minor victory. The Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree reports: “A transgender student who alleged discrimination over restroom access and being isolated from classmates has won a $218,500 settlement from the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District. The district also agreed to policy changes that include letting transgender students play sports on teams consistent with their gender identity, said Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, a St. Paul nonprofit that teamed with Best & Flanagan LLP to represent the student and his mother in the case.”

“Many of them white.” MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports: “The uproar in Pequot Lakes is a microcosm of the latest culture war embroiling school districts across the country. As schools in towns ranging from Lakeville to Brainerd move to address historical racial disparities in the classroom, they’re running up against the outrage of parents and sometimes students — many of them white.”

Key strokes. KMSP’s Rob Olson reports: “A group of swimmers from the Twin Cities is on a mission to swim across the English Channel later this summer. The idea came up two years ago and the open water training began. Six swimmers, five of them teens, are preparing for one of the most famous achievements in the world. ‘It’s crazy,’ said Abbe Colgan, a 17-year-old prepping for the relay. ‘I’ve kind of thought about that a little bit. It’s definitely a story we’re going to be able to tell the rest of our lives.’”

Urban hellscape. KARE’s Dana Thiede report: “‘The [Stearns County] Sheriff Office has seen an increase in alcohol and criminal offenses in our county parks which is causing disarray and taking away from the enjoyment for the non offending public,’ Sheriff Soyka told KARE 11. ‘We are going to increase our staffing in the next few weeks and enforcing ordinances and laws more strictly than we have.’ Soyka adds that alcohol is fueling lots of the bad behavior, and that thefts of cell phones and wallets is happening at the popular quarries, because people go swimming and leave their belongings on shore. ‘Easy pickings,’ says the sheriff.”

