Man killed by law enforcement in Minneapolis identified

Still a lot of questions about this one. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson and Libor Jany report: “The man shot and killed by law enforcement in the Uptown area of Minneapolis was identified by friends and family Friday as 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith, while state investigators said Friday he fired at officers, although there is no footage of the incident. … The announcement came with news of a planned rally just after noon with Communities United Against Police Brutality at an intersection W. Lake St. and Girard Av. S., near the shooting site. … The news release said the family will call for the immediate release of the footage from the body cameras of officers involved as well as their names and agencies.”

Sexism in the Minnesota craft beer world. In Heavy Table, Nina Raemont and Jerard Fagerberg report: “‘What sexist comments have you experienced?’ … On May 11, Notch Brewing production manager Brienne Allan posted these words to her Instagram story, ushering in a stream of stories that hasn’t diminished, even as of this writing. Allan has collected over 1,000 accusations of sexual harassment, gender discriminiation, and assault from across the brewing world, with breweries from Firestone Walker to Birricio Italiano implicated in the mostly anonymous replies. … All it took was six little words to make that truth bubble out into the mainstream. Now, craft beer is dealing with a multinational fallout of its own making.”

On the resistance to Line 3. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “[Shanai Matteson is] now living in a house on about 80 acres, north of Palisade. The acreage is owned by Akiing, a Native American-led land company. Opponents of Line 3 established the Water Protectors Welcome Center on the site nearly a year ago. … It’s a hub where pipeline opponents, largely led by Native women, teach visitors about the surrounding land and water, and share their concerns about the destruction they worry this pipeline will cause. … Enbridge resumed its construction of the new Line 3 oil pipeline this week after a two-month hiatus tied to the spring thaw.”

Affordable housing downtown. The Star Tribune’s Neal St .Anthony Startribune.Com and Neal St. Anthony writes: “Alan Arthur, chief executive of the nonprofit developer Aeon, is retiring after more than 30 years leading an outfit created to replace some of the thousands of rental-housing units lost to redevelopment in downtown Minneapolis. … Arthur, 70, who earned his way through college as a carpenter, will remain an adviser after the Aeon board selects a successor. … He will see through a still-evolving plan with St. Olaf Catholic Church to build up to 500 units of affordable housing on its campus amid the downtown skyscrapers. With price tag that could reach $200 million, the project would be the largest affordable housing project in downtown history.”

In other news…

Awful: “North Carolina School System Apologizes For Video Mocking George Floyd” [WCCO]

Quite a collection: “New Glensheen exhibit shows off Congdon family’s mysterious papers and morbid inkwell” [Duluth News Tribune]

It’s a hot one: “Red Flag warning for fire danger issued for northwest and west-central Minnesota and northeast North Dakota” [Fargo Forum]

Just stay home: “Major road closures promise weekend driving headaches” [KARE]

Bucking the trend: “In Roseau, Minn., school’s out for summer, but a deer wanted in” [Star Tribune]