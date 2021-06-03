Minneapolis clears parts of George Floyd Square

Changes at 38th and Chicago. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh and Susan Du report: “City crews on Thursday removed vehicle barriers and portions of the sprawling memorial at the south Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was killed by police more than a year ago. … At a news conference later Thursday, Mayor Jacob Frey said the ‘phased reconnection’ of 38th and Chicago Avenue with the rest of the city wasn’t complete, and he declined to say when he thought traffic would move through there again. … ‘I acknowledge that it will be a bit touch and go and difficult over the next several days,’ Frey said.”

Always a loophole. Also in the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix reports: “A group that advocates for government transparency says Minneapolis is illegally withholding hundreds of police misconduct records, some for serious wrongdoing by officers, through a linguistic loophole known as ‘coaching.’ … Minnesota law classifies complaints against police as public documents if the officer receives any discipline for the conduct. But Minneapolis has for years contested that coaching — a form of one-on-one mentoring — doesn’t meet the bar of real discipline, and the city has kept these records locked away from public view.”

Getting a raise. WCCO reports: “Starting on July 1, Minneapolis’ minimum wage is set to increase to $12.50 for small businesses and $14.25 for large businesses. … For the next three years, minimum wage will increase incrementally in the city. Large businesses will reach a $15 minimum wage on July 1 of 2022. … At that point, small businesses will increase to $13.50, then to $14.50 in July of 2023. By July 1 of 2024, they will reach a $15 minimum wage.”

Safety notice. Also from WCCO: “Medtronic is stopping distribution and sale of a heart pump system after 14 deaths and 13 removal surgeries were reported, along with 100 other complaints. … Roughly 4,000 patients worldwide use the HVAD System, which was approved in 2012 as a bridge to heart transplants for patients who are at risk of death from heart failure. Some patients also use the device for heart tissue recovery and destination therapy, if a heart transplant is not planned. Medtronic, which has headquarters in Fridley, Minnesota, says 2,000 of the patients live in the U.S.”

In other news…

Yes we can: “Should you be able to buy a 12-ounce to-go can at a brewery? Groups are pushing to let it happen” [KARE]

Eating is so over: “General Mills cuts jobs, reshapes itself to prepare for post-pandemic change in eating” [Star Tribune]

One for the books: “Minnesota mayor giving away his own Mustang convertible to one lucky winner” [West Central Tribune]

No.5, in case you were wondering: “T.C. Bear Ranked Among Top 5 Most Popular Baseball Mascots” [WCCO]