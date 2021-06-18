Minneapolis Council questions city’s contract with community group

MPR’s Jon Collins says, “Minneapolis City Council members on Thursday questioned why Mayor Jacob Frey used emergency COVID-19 pandemic powers to contract with a community group tasked with reopening 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site of George Floyd’s murder. Earlier this month, the city said a community group called Agape Movement was spearheading what he described as a ‘phased reconnection.’ … The city had contracted with the group for $359,000 for activities around the intersection without going through the council process. Frey has defended the move, saying it was appropriate and necessary to find a solution at the intersection that has been blocked off by activists. … Frey was not present at the council meeting. In an interview with MPR News later Thursday, the mayor said that council members who criticized the funding, including Bender, had ‘declined’ for months to help find a solution at the intersection.”

In the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong writes: “The driver charged with killing a woman and injuring others at a protest in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood will be examined to determine whether he is mentally competent to be prosecuted in the case. Nicholas D. Kraus, 35, of St. Paul made his first appearance Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court on charges of second-degree murder with intent and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Kraus appeared via Zoom from the county jail, where he was dressed in a protective green vest commonly used for inmates who pose a safety risk to themselves. Kraus’ attorney, Bryan Leary, requested a mental health evaluation to determine whether Kraus is competent, which was ordered by Hennepin County District Judge Kerry Meyer.”

Theo Keith at KMSP-TV says: “Minnesota lawmakers have agreed to $150 million in business relief, though only a fraction of the money will go to businesses damaged by the 2020 civil unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Of the total amount in the jobs and economic development bill, $80 million will be available for redevelopment projects, which could be used for rebuilding after the rioting. The other $70 million will cover business losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not clear how much money will flow to riot rebuilding, though it will be far less than the $300 million that Democrats originally proposed in the wake of the unrest. Since then, some businesses have rebuilt with insurance money or private foundation funds. Government has not provided rebuilding money.”

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim writes: “President Biden on Thursday signed into law a measure that establishes Juneteenth as a federal holiday, taking advantage of sudden and broad bipartisan agreement to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States after years of debate and inaction. In signing the measure — which resulted in an unexpected day off Friday for federal workers — Biden also used the occasion to advocate for more aggressive action on voting access and other racial equity measures that have been at the heart of his administration’s agenda. ‘Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments. They embrace them,’ Biden said in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. ‘Great nations don’t walk away. We come to terms with mistakes we made. And remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger.’”

Hannah Flood reports for FOX 9: “Amid dry conditions statewide, a Fire Weather Watch will be in place Friday for much of Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This means gusty winds and low humidity are in the forecast – elements that will allow a fire to spread quickly. The following counties are included in the watch: Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Washington, Wright and Yellow Medicine. Also, stricter burn restrictions are in place starting after midnight Friday for some northern Minnesota counties.”

KSTP-TV’s Ryan Raiche says: “The helicopter crash that killed three members of the Minnesota National Guard in 2019 was caused by a series of human errors, including by an ’emotionally unstable’ inspector who failed to flag a key mechanical mistake and was allowed to sign off on the flight despite concerns about his mental fitness, according to a military report obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES. The 35-page report reveals in significant detail the missteps made in the air and on the ground by that inspector, mechanics, the pilots, and, notably, ‘inexperienced’ supervisors that ‘allowed unacceptable levels of risk.’ The helicopter went down in wooded farmland 20 miles south of St. Cloud on the afternoon of December 5, 2019. Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rodgers Jr., Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord and Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg died in the crash.”

The AP reports: “Opponents of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline project in northwestern Minnesota continued their protests this week by disrupting traffic in front of an Enbridge equipment site, leading to 31 arrests. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident began about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a van pulled in front of the semitrailer and forced it to stop on a county highway. One woman crawled under the semi and attached herself to the rear axle and another person clipped on to an item on top of the trailer, Aukes said. Several carloads of protesters arrived and gathered on the side of the roadway, at which point Aukes said they were told by deputies they were breaking Minnesota’s public nuisance and unlawful assembly laws. …The protesters were brought to the Hubbard County Jail, where they were charged with public nuisance, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct, Aukes said.”

In the Pioneer Press, John Shipley writes: “The University of St. Thomas has agreed to reinstate the women’s tennis program in a Title IX settlement reached with team members. Junior tennis player Olivia Paradise, one of 11 players who retained law firm Bailey & Glasser of Oakland, Calif., to represent them, said St. Thomas has agreed to keep women’s tennis for at least four to five years as part of the settlement. … On May 11, St. Thomas President Julie H. Sullivan and Vice President and Athletics Director Phil Esten told members of the men’s and women’s tennis teams that the St. Paul school would be dropping their programs after the spring seasons. The men’s program will not be reinstated.”