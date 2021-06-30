Minnesota House passes public safety bill

The Associated Press writes: “The Minnesota House approved a modest set of police accountability measures Tuesday night that’s part of a broader public safety budget bill as a deadline loomed for the state’s divided Legislature to avert a partial state government shutdown.… The bill contains limits on no-knock warrants and on the use of informants. It was amended on the floor to allow ‘sign-and-release’ warrants to that police aren’t requited to arrest low-level offenders just because they had missed a court appearance. But Democrats dropped their push for a ban on ‘pretextual’ traffic stops for minor offenses such as expired license tabs.”

KARE 11’s David Griswold writes: “Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins released a statement after an incident over the weekend where activists surrounded a vehicle she was riding in and didn’t allow the vehicle drive away until she signed a document filled with multiple demands. One of the activists, Donald Hooker Jr., posted video on his Facebook account showing the activists blocking the vehicle, which Jenkins is seen riding in the passenger seat. In her statement, Jenkins claimed she was verbally attacked and ‘held “hostage” against my will.’ … On Twitter, Mayor Frey called the incident ‘fundamentally wrong.’”

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett writes: “Some environmentalists and Ojibwe tribes are angered at the state’s decision to allow Enbridge to move 5 billion gallons of water as it builds a replacement for its Line 3 pipeline — up from 510 million in the company’s original permit. The water involved is in shallow aquifers, and it is temporarily being moved so that it doesn’t drain into the pipeline’s trench during construction.It’s pumped from wells 10 to 15 feet deep and moved nearby to seep back into the soil to restore groundwater balance. Earlier this month, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) approved Enbridge’s request to move 10 times as much water as originally planned, amending a permit it originally granted in November.”

Rebecca Omastiak reports for KSTP-TV: “A St. Bonifacius man who has been missing for over two weeks is believed to have been found dead Tuesday morning in Savage, the Minnetrista Public Safety Department has confirmed. Police say they received information of a single-vehicle crash, and they were able to identify the vehicle as belonging to 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi, who had disappeared on June 12. Inside the car was a deceased man who matched Oyugi’s description and clothing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Also from WCCO-TV: “Another Minneapolis beach has temporarily closed because test samples revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria. Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd Street Beach was closed on Tuesday, after samples indicated elevated bacteria levels. … This news comes after Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed last week, when samples indicated elevated E. coli levels. Thomas Beach has since reopened, the MPRB reports. On Monday, all three beaches at Cedar Lake were closed after a sanitary sewer backed up in St. Louis Park.”

Kai Sanchez writes in the PiPress: “Allegiant Air will become the 18th airline to serve Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this fall when it launches seasonal and year-round service to destinations in Florida and North Carolina. The new non-stop routes include year-round service to Asheville, N.C. beginning Oct. 7 and Punta Gorda, Fla., on Oct. 8. Seasonal service to Palm Beach, Fla., will begin Oct. 7.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “An invasive weed specialist hired to help combat a massive algae bloom on Woodbury’s Colby Lake last week found a station wagon believed to have been submerged for more than 30 years. The red Pontiac Safari 6000, which was covered in muck, grime and algae, was found Thursday submerged on the east side of the lake about 30 feet off the shoreline, Cmdr. John Altman of the Woodbury Public Safety Department said. … Police believe the car, which did not have license plates, went in the lake in the early 1990s before houses were built in the area.”

Molly Beck and Rick Barrett of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel write: “President Joe Biden moved his Wisconsin visit from a family farm in the rolling bluffs of Iowa County to the concrete floor of a city bus garage in La Crosse to promote passage of a $973 billion infrastructure bill just days after a bipartisan deal nearly collapsed. Biden was scheduled to visit Cates Family Farm in rural Spring Green with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to discuss issues facing farmers and boosting rural economies as Wisconsin’s small family dairy farms face near extinction. But the president instead made a solo trip to La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility to push for the passage of an eight-year plan to rebuild bridges and roads and expand public transit and broadband access.”