National Weather Service extends heat advisory for Twin Cities

This from WCCO-TV, “Minnesota’s hot streak continues Sunday, and there’s no relief in sight. The National Weather Service has just extended the head advisory already in effect in the Twin Cities for another few days this week. The Twin Cities will see a high of 93 degrees, with dew points in the low 60s. It will be similarly warm across the state. … Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week, and dew points are expected to keep climbing.”

KARE 11 reports: “Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after a Saturday night shooting near a graduation party in a Woodbury neighborhood. Family members identified the teen as Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl of Maplewood, who was attending the party with his older brother. According to Woodbury Police, officers responded at 10:46 p.m. to the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue after getting a report of people screaming, including one person saying ‘help me.’ … When police arrived, they said they found 30 to 40 people at a nearby residence attending a graduation party. … It’s unclear what led up to the shooting but Ekdahl said the suspects threatened Davion with a gun at the party. She said Demaris called, scared and wanting to leave.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “Demonstrators gathered Sunday evening in the Uptown area of Minneapolis for a fourth night in response to sheriff’s deputies shooting and killing an armed fugitive. About a hundred people marched on a short route starting from the parking ramp on Girard Avenue where 32-year-old Winston Smith, a Black man, was shot on Thursday.…There have been marches and vigils held on Lake Street for the past several nights, which have largely remained peaceful.”

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt writes: “The Uptown Theatre marquee provided a sense of levity and unity throughout the pandemic with witty messages to the community unable to purchase tickets for its indie films. But now the iconic cinema in the heart of Uptown — an area reeling from recent violent unrest — is being evicted for failure to pay rent for the past year. Its landlord, Lagoon Partners LLC, brought the action against Landmark Theatres …. Landmark has operated the Uptown Theatre for the past 43 years. But the court ordered Landmark to vacate the cinema by June 11, according to a settlement filed Wednesday and signed by Lagoon’s Minneapolis attorney Brian Niemczyk and Landmark’s attorney on behalf of Silver Cinemas Acquisition Co., a Delaware corporation doing business as Landmark Theatres.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “Senate Republicans want to put government in charge of state-owned historical sites instead of the Minnesota Historical Society, a nonprofit that has overseen more than two dozen significant homes, forts and battlefields for the past 50 years. The quiet push, tucked in a proposed budget bill to fund state government, would provide more transparency over how these sites are run, Republicans say. But the move blindsided state officials and comes after years of clashes between conservatives and the Historical Society over things ranging from signage at Fort Snelling to the toppling of the Christopher Columbus statue by activists last summer.”

This from BringMeTheNews, “Mayor Jacob Frey has proposed using $3 million in federal relief funds to pay for a guaranteed basic income pilot program. Frey’s office unveiled plans Friday for how to spend the first $89 million the city is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It includes a suite of different recommendations, focused broadly on affordable housing, public safety and economic recovery. (You can read details on the Minneapolis mayor’s website. Among the numerous proposals is a pilot program that would provide a monthly payment to approximately 200 low-income households. Recipients must be in the city of Minneapolis, and be referred by one of the to-de-determined referral partners.”

The AP’s Will Graves writes: “Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights. … Her two-day total of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles. … Lee, competing on a bad ankle that sometimes left her limping around the arena, appears to be gaining momentum. Behind a bars routine that is one of the most innovative and electric on the planet, Lee fended off a strong challenge from Chiles to hold on to silver.