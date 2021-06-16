Nicholas Kraus charged with murder in killing of protester Deona Knajdek

Charged. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Nicholas D. Kraus, 35, of St. Paul, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crash late Sunday that killed Deona M. Knajdek, of Minneapolis, and injured three other protesters. The murder count presents a far more serious allegation against Kraus, rather than the more typical count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charges come on the day that Knajdek, a project manager for a vulnerable adult service provider and a mother to two girls, would have turned 32 years old.”

“I felt like I had witnessed a murder.” The Spokesman-Recorder’s Niara Savage reports: “A Minnesota nurse is speaking out about the circumstances surrounding the death of a Black inmate who died while being held at the Beltrami County Jail in 2018. Stephanie Lundblad, a nurse practitioner, had just begun working at the jail in Bemidji around the time that 27-year-old Hardel Sherrell arrived on Aug. 24, 2018. Sherrell walked into the jail without any apparent problems and was captured on surveillance footage joking around with a corrections officer in an elevator. On Aug. 24 ‘my son walked into the jail healthy,’ said Sherrell’s mother, Del Shea Perry. On Sept. 2, Sherrell was pronounced dead.”

Pay up. WCCO’s David Schuman reports: “Young Minnesotans have a major opportunity to make some extra cash. Last month, 33% of 16 to 19 year olds nationwide had a job. That’s the highest rate since the last recession. Yet some local businesses that traditionally employ teenagers are having trouble so far this summer. Cherie Ritter, owner of Two Scoops Ice Cream, is advertising scooper positions for her locations in Anoka and Osseo. The listing boasts a wage of $16.25 to $18.00 an hour, which is the base salary plus what Ritter says are average tips.”

Your move, Jeff. The Pioneer Press’s Mary Divine reports: “St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre and Minneapolis’ Arts Midwest were among the organizations awarded $2.7 billion in grants announced Tuesday by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. … It is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made to charities and racial-equity causes. … Scott wrote in a Medium post that she and her husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations to 286 ‘high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.’ … The donations, she wrote, will enable the recipients to continue their work and as a ‘signal of trust and encouragement’ to them and others.”

Corn casual. The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter reports: “Cargill Inc. is investing in a process that allows corn to replace fossil fuels as the underlying element of a polymer used to waterproof paper cups and put the stretch in athleisure clothes. That shiny coating and stretchy fabric are based on polymers from a molecule called 1,4-butanediol, or BDO. Cargill and Germany-based chemicals company Helm announced last week a joint venture, called Qore, that is building a $300-million facility in Eddyville, Iowa, to produce this key polymer ingredient from corn sugars rather than from petroleum.”

