Police ID victim whose body parts were found in northeast Minneapolis

FOX 9 reports: “Officers say they have made an identification after body parts were found Thursday in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Friday night, officers said the remains belong to 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson of Minneapolis. The events leading to his death are still unclear but officers believe his killing was recent. They wouldn’t say if the body parts found had been frozen or preserved in some way. The remains were discovered Thursday morning shortly after 9 a.m. along the 300 block of Main Street. Further parts were also discovered a short time later on 3rd Avenue NE at University Avenue, not far from the first site.”

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan writes: “Minnesota health officials say nearly everyone who has been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 was not fully vaccinated. State and federal data shows the chances of contracting the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated are minuscule and getting severe COVID-19 or dying are even smaller. It is ongoing evidence for state leaders and health officials in their campaign to vaccinate 70 percent of the population ages 16 and older by the end of June.”

Jeremy Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “New University of Minnesota research is assessing whether COVID-19 vaccines protect people with compromised immune systems — a key group excluded from vaccine clinical trials. While evidence shows COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in the general population, there is little known about how the shots work in people with HIV or taking immune-suppressing drugs as part of their cancer care or organ transplants, said Dr. Amy Karger, a lead investigator of the U study.”

Also in the PiPress, Deanna Weniger writes: “A Ramsey County judge on Thursday told the county and Arden Hills that their issues regarding the Rice Creek Commons development are political and not a matter of law. What started out as an amicable agreement in 2012 between both parties to redevelop the 427-acre site formerly known as the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP) stalled in 2018 when both refused to compromise on the number of housing units to be constructed. The county wants 1,700 but the city dug in its heels at just under 1,500. Instead, the site has stood mostly vacant. … District Judge Edward T. Wahl said both parties were right about some things and wrong about others. … ‘The parties’ remedy for their disagreements lie in the political process,’ he wrote. ‘The Court cannot intervene in that inherently political process.’”

Article continues after advertisement

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against a Minnesota employer on behalf of a Twin Cities man who was fired for refusing the company’s requirement to be fingerprinted, citing religious grounds. AscensionPoint Recovery Services, a company with operations in Coon Rapids and St. Louis Park that manages debt recovery for creditors, was sued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota by the EEOC on behalf of Henry Harrington, of Mound.”

The Associated Press reports: “The mayor of St. Paul and 10 other U.S. cities — from Los Angeles to tiny Tullahassee, Okla. — have pledged to pay reparations for slavery to a small group of Black residents in their communities, saying their aim is to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program could work. On Friday, the mayors had no details on how much it would cost, who would pay for it or how people would be chosen. All of those details would be worked out with the help of local commissions composed of representatives from Black-led organizations set up to advise the mayor of each city. But the mayors say they are committed to paying reparations instead of just talking about them.”

Also from the AP: “Federal authorities have charged a Minnesota man with transportation of stolen vehicles in what they say was a litany of golf cart thefts. An FBI affidavit filed in North Dakota this week says the man is suspected of stealing at least 63 carts in at least seven states, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin in recent years. KVRR reports the man was arrested on June 11 in Georgia while trying to steal golf carts in a city there.”