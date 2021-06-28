Report: Twin Cities homeownership gap highest in nation

Jim Buchta and Mary Jo Webster: “The racial homeownership gap in the Twin Cities is the highest in the nation and has only widened over the past two decades, especially in neighborhoods where investors have snapped up hundreds of single-family homes now used as rentals. That practice, according to a new report by the Urban Institute, is eliminating options for would-be buyers in some of the most economically challenged and racially diverse neighborhoods in the metro area at a time when house listings are at historic lows.”

For MPR, Will Matuska writes: “The grandmother of a 10-year-old boy critically injured by gunfire in Minneapolis earlier this year pleaded Sunday for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot April 30 while riding in a car with his parents, and remains in critical condition. Two other children — Aniya Allen and Trinity Ottoson-Smith — were fatally shot this spring. There haven’t been arrests in any of those cases.”

The AP reports: “Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota United Saturday night that a ‘discriminatory word’ had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. … Minnesota United released a statement saying the team supports the league’s investigation. But it also said the Loons player involved, who was not identified, denied making ‘any derogatory remarks.’”

For MPR, Peter Cox writes: “A lawsuit appealed to the state Supreme Court argues that people convicted of felonies should be able to vote after serving their jail or prison sentence. It’s an issue that Minnesota lawmakers are not taking up for now, but civil liberties activists are trying to keep alive. Under current Minnesota law, those convicted of a felony are not allowed to vote if they are currently serving a sentence, including probation, parole or supervised release. … The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected the ACLU’s case in May, saying the state statute is not unconstitutional.”

Tim Harlow writes in the Star Tribune: “Motorists who drive on Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis likely will be celebrating — and maybe even honking their horns, too — on Sept. 10. That’s when the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will be done with the massive rebuilding of the freeway that has shifted traffic around for the past four years.”

The Associated Press’ Will Graves writes: “A pair of Minnesotans will join superstar Simone Biles on the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team in Tokyo. Biles locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday night. … St. Paulite Sunisa Lee grabbed the other automatic bid with a 115.832 while posting the top scores on beam and uneven bars and actually putting up a higher all-around score than Biles on the night. … Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minn., rounds out the four-woman team after coming in fourth during trials.”

FOX 9 says: “Its fierce stare and savage stinger can be found on everything from T-shirts to stadiums, but the 40-year-old Edina Hornet logo may soon be extinct. In a statement posted to their website, Edina Public Schools says it recently received a cease-and-desist letter this spring from the logo’s creator and Edina High School alum Michael Otto.…Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn’t get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.”