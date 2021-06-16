St. Paul man accused of driving into Uptown protesters has long history of drunk driving convictions

The Pioneer Press’ Deanna Weniger writes: “The Minneapolis Police Department has released the name of the man suspected of driving into protesters Sunday night in Uptown, killing one and injuring two. Nicholas D. Kraus, 35, of St. Paul, was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and is expected to be charged Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police were monitoring a protest in the area of West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South when they saw a vehicle eastbound on Lake Street drive toward a group of people. The car crashed through barricades put up by protesters of a recent police shooting, killing Deona M. Knajdek, 31, of Minneapolis. … Police haven’t said whether the crash was deliberate, but preliminary investigation indicates that the use of drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.”

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh reports: “The St. Paul man who drove an SUV into a parked car protecting protesters blocking an Uptown intersection and killed a woman does not have a driver’s license and has a history of drunken driving convictions and other crimes dating back more than 17 years, according to authorities.… Kraus’ criminal history in Minnesota includes five convictions for drunken driving, most recently in 2016 in Anoka County and as far back as 2008. He’s also been convicted numerous times for driving without a valid license, and for assault, failure to have auto insurance and giving police a false name.”

Rose Semenov reports for FOX 9: “A large group of law enforcement moved into Minneapolis Uptown neighborhood, where protesters had shut down the intersection in response to a deadly law enforcement shooting, and began taking people into custody Tuesday evening. This comes after city officials shared plans to reopen the area to traffic. A FOX 9 crews on scene saw officers from multiple agencies move in around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and put up tape around Lake Street between Girard Avenue and Hennepin Avenue. A handful of protesters appeared to be under arrest with cuffed with zipties around their wrists. City crews also loaded up trucks with items placed in the road by protesters to create the makeshift barricades.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “A St. Paul Public Schools committee is calling for an end to student suspensions in a district that continues to kick Black and American Indian students out of class at high rates. ‘We cannot do our jobs if the students are at home,’ William Hill, restorative practices coordinator at Central High School and a member of the district’s equity committee, told the school board Tuesday evening. The school board created the equity committee in late 2019 at the request of Superintendent Joe Gothard. … Asked whether he supported the idea, Gothard was noncommittal.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Dee DePass, “Bad Axe Throwing bar will soon open at City Center in downtown Minneapolis, one of four new tenants at the Nicollet Mall building. Branches of two banks are now open on the skyway level, and Tom’s Watch Bar in 2022 will take over the large 6th-and-Hennepin space that was last occupied by Prime 6. ‘These leases at City Center are definitely good news and a positive indicator for the positive trajectory of downtown,’ said Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO Steve Cramer. The 15 months since many companies sent their workers home as part of the plan to stem the spread of the coronavirus have been brutal on downtown businesses and landlords.… But Cramer said downtown is seeing a ‘continued uptick of office workers coming back.’”