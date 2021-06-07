St. Paul sees lots of construction in 2020

St. Paul on the rise. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Despite social unrest and a pandemic-induced economic recession, builders large and small kept on building last year in St. Paul. … Property owners pulled $692 million in building permits in 2020, up from $550 million the year before and 2 percent above the city’s six-year average, according to a Pioneer Press analysis. … New multi-family apartment buildings led the way, and properties along the Green Line saw a flurry of activity, six years after the light rail was extended to the capital city.”

The Capitol’s back. Also in the Pioneer Press, Bill Salisbury reports: “The Minnesota State Capitol building will reopen to the public on Thursday, the state Department of Administration announced Monday. … People can visit the ‘People’s House’ during the weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours will resume at a later date. … The building will remain open after regular hours as needed to accommodate House and Senate floor sessions, as well as legislative hearings conducted in Capitol hearing rooms. … The Minnesota Historical Society information desk on the Capitol’s first floor will be open and provide information for self-guided tours. Guided tours are expected to resume later this summer.”

Cool technology. In the Duluth News Tribune, Celeste Edenloff reports: “ For nearly four years, Evansville, Minn., residents have been without a grocery store. … But that changed this month when Main Street Market opened its doors — doors that can be opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a swipe of a key fob or a scan of the grocery store’s cellphone app. For the 24/7 access, though, customers need to sign up and pay for a yearly membership. … The grocery store, owned and operated by Alex and Caileen Ostenson, will be open for ‘normal’s grocery shopping three days a week. No membership, app or key fob required.”

Honoring Philando Castile. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder reports: “The memory of Philando Castile will soon be honored with a street sign. The City of Falcon Heights is slated to implement an honorary name change to the section of Larpenteur Avenue where Philando Castile was killed by a St. Anthony police officer just five years ago. … Signs marking Philando Castile Memorial Avenue will be placed among the existing signs at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street in Philando’s memory.”

Congratulations. The Star Tribune’s Jean Hopfensperger reports: “Fifteen years ago, the Twin Cities Hindu community built an elegant temple in the cornfields outside Maple Grove, a $9.5 million architectural gem that it hoped would attract the state’s small but growing Hindu faithful. … Since then, the Hindu Society of Minnesota temple has become a religious, social and cultural center for the state’s 50,000 Hindus, as well as a popular destination for student groups, tourists and ordinary Minnesotans who want to learn more about one of the state’s least-known faiths. … A three-day celebration to mark the temple’s 15th anniversary is slated for this weekend, and organizers are inviting the public to learn more about a religion embraced by 1 billion people around the globe.”

When Walter Mondale is your father-in-law. In Minneapolis.St.Paul, Chan Poling writes: “Walter Mondale was my father-in-law. And my friend. His daughter Eleanor and I were married in 2005. We lived just south of the Twin Cities in a farmhouse that we renovated, and where we raised award-winning miniature horses. Eleanor loved to show them and won quite a few ribbons and trophies. Her folks raised their eyebrows a bit at the number of dogs, cats, birds, and horses that Eleanor collected, but they were thrilled that we were close by. Ironically, for lack of a sadder word, Eleanor had moved back home to be close to her parents but ended up preceding both of them in death when we lost her to brain cancer in 2011.”