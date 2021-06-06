Third night of protest follows Uptown shooting

In the Star Tribune, Maya Rao writes: “Protesters gathered again Saturday night at the Uptown Minneapolis site where a federal task force shot and killed Winston Smith on Thursday. As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, there had been no arrests. But the night before, 27 people were arrested at the site for ‘riotous behavior,’ said police spokesman John Elder. … Protesters burned dumpsters and trees and vandalized some properties. On Saturday night, a crowd converged on W. Lake Street outside the parking garage where Smith was killed and blocked off the street.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Star Tribune: “Despite social unrest and a pandemic-induced economic recession, builders large and small kept on building last year in St. Paul. Property owners pulled $692 million in building permits in 2020, up from $550 million the year before and 2 percent above the city’s six-year average, according to a Pioneer Press analysis. New multi-family apartment buildings led the way, and properties along the Green Line saw a flurry of activity, six years after the light rail was extended to the capital city.”

The AP’s Todd Richmond and David Crary write: “The Rev. James Altman calls himself ‘a lowly priest’ serving a blue-collar city in western Wisconsin. But when his bishop demanded his resignation – after a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic – Altman refused to oblige and has since raised more than $640,000 from his conservative supporters to defend himself. … Altman’s case, which has garnered national attention and made him a celebrity of sorts among conservative Catholics, has further fueled the divide between them and those urging a more progressive, inclusive church.”

Another story by Rao in the Star Tribune says: “Another lethal weekend unfolded Saturday in violence-weary Minneapolis, where three people were fatally shot overnight in different parts of the city, two of them struck by stray bullets while watching illegal street racing. In the third homicide, which happened downtown, the suspect was wounded by gunfire from a Metro Transit officer before being arrested. The trio of overnight deaths brought the number of homicides in Minneapolis to 38 for the year.”

The Forum News Service reports: “The Olmsted County Fair Board has decided to go forward with a performance by Twin Cities hip-hop artist Prof at the fairgrounds next month. The decision was announced in a statement released Thursday night on the fair’s Facebook page. The rapper has been at the center of a social media controversy over past misogynistic tweets and lyrics. Some of Prof’s tweets and memes glorified having sex with young girls, raping and stalking women, and committing violence against women. Prof is set to perform Friday, July 23, three days before the start of the Olmsted County Fair.”

Also from the AP: “Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made it official Saturday, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic check on the Republican-controlled state Legislature. Evers, 69, told The Associated Press in a Friday interview that he decided to run again because he has unfinished business and needs to remain able to stop Republicans through his veto powers, especially as they advocate for election law changes that would make it harder to vote absentee. … Evers announced his plans during the Wisconsin Democratic Convention, which was held virtually Saturday for a second year in a row.”