U of M steps up police patrols in wake of Dinkytown shootings

Says a FOX 9 story, “The University of Minnesota is increasing police patrols and installing additional cameras throughout campus and the surrounding area, citing a recent spike in crime in Minneapolis. In a letter to students and staff, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel wrote that she shares ‘frustration and concern over the significant increase in crime in the City of Minneapolis and in how it has impacted our campus community. Our city is not immune to public safety challenges, as crime is up in many cities nationwide. We should, nonetheless, be able to feel safe in the neighborhoods and areas surrounding our Twin Cities campus, even though they are not a part of the University’s jurisdiction.’ The news comes after a shooting in Dinkytown early Saturday morning that left five people injured.”

John Croman reports for KARE 11: “Much is riding on the first special session of 2021, and there’s a growing recognition by many Minnesota lawmakers that a state government shutdown would be unacceptable. That’s why top legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz remain convinced the legislature will pass a two-year budget in the next week and avert a shutdown.”

Brian Bakst of MPR says, “The Minnesota State Patrol and officers who police the state’s Capitol will be outfitted with body cameras. Gov. Tim Walz requested funding for them in his budget, with public safety leaders saying they build trust and foster accountability. A transportation funding package includes about $7.5 million to buy and maintain the cameras for state law enforcement units. State troopers are part of commercial vehicle enforcement and investigate vehicle crimes. While cameras are now standard for many local police officers, the state has been slower to deploy them to its forces. The bill including the body camera funding is expected to be brought up for votes later this week.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kai Sanchez writes: “Two Rivers will become the new name of Henry Sibley High School, eliminating the affiliation with the early Minnesota pioneer whose reputation in history has come to be seen in a new, harsher light. … The change comes after a year-long process that included a survey of 4,182 residents on the proposed names. The board chose Two Rivers over runner-up West Heights, both of which were the highest rated in the survey, with at least 75 percent support.”

For the St. Cloud Times, Nora G. Hertel writes: “A longtime professor at St. Cloud State University was killed this weekend in what police described as a random incident. Edward Anthony Ward, 68, was named Monday afternoon as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Island View Drive in southern St. Cloud. Ward had been an employee at St. Cloud State since 1990, according to university communications. He was a professor in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship.”

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett writes: “3M has lost two of three bellwether trials in a massive legal battle over whether it sold defective earplugs to the U.S. military, causing hearing damage to soldiers. A federal jury in Pensacola, Fla., on Friday awarded $1.7 million to Lloyd Baker, one of more than 230,000 military personnel or veterans who have sued Maplewood-based 3M in one of the largest mass torts ever. … The litigation centers on Combat ArmsEarplugsVersion 2 (CAEv2), which were sold to the military from 1999 to 2015. The Combat Arms lawsuits are roped together in a multidistrict litigation (MDL) case, which is used in the federal court system for complex product liability matters with many separate claims.”

Also for FOX 9, Leila Weah reports: “As temperatures cool down from a recent 90-degree streak, the Minnesota DNR found that fish fell victim to the heat. Fish kill, also known as fish die-off, is the die-off of localized fish or other aquatic life. This year, the intense heat is likely contributing to the die-offs. In a release from the Minnesota DNR, limnology consultant Tom Burri said that while die-offs are normal this time of year, Minnesota has seen extensive fish casualties in its lakes.”

For BringMeTheNews, Adam Uren reports, “After Cities 97.1 and Brian Oake reunited last month, they’re now bringing back the summer live music series known as ‘Oake on the Water.’ The station and Morning Show host Oake announced Monday the live shows are coming back this summer, every Thursday between 4-7 p.m. ‘on the sun-soaked decks of lakeside restaurants and bars all over the Twin Cities.’ … The lineup for the 2021 Oake on the Water series was revealed Monday morning, with three of the 10 shows being held at Maynards in Excelsior. Acts booked include Yam Haus, American Authors, and Forest Blakk, with other locations including Mississippi Pub in Inver Grove Heights, Vanelli’s By The Lake in Forest Lake, Lola’s Lakehouse in Waconia, Freight House in Stillwater, and P.D. Pappy’s in Stillwater.”