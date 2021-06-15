U of M to see largest incoming freshman class in decades

Ryan Faircloth writes in the Star Tribune: “The University of Minnesota’s incoming freshman class is on track to be its largest in decades and its most diverse in history, suggesting the state’s flagship institution will see a big enrollment rebound this fall as it returns to mostly normal operations. Freshman confirmations are up 14% at the Twin Cities campus, with nearly 7,500 new students committed to attend compared with just 6,500 at this time last year. Systemwide, freshman confirmations are up 12% across the U’s five campuses. Other colleges in the state are not seeing the same spike, though some are reporting promising increases in international students after a year in which that group’s enrollment plummeted.”

Related, from KARE 11: “The University of Minnesota won’t require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year. In a letter from U of M President Joan Gabel, the decision was made after consultation with public health and medical experts, and while the COVID vaccine won’t be a requirement, they will continue to make vaccines – and information about the vaccine – easily accessible for anyone interested.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “Demonstrators once again blocked off Lake Street to hold a rally Monday night in Uptown after a driver struck and killed a woman who was protesting there the night before. Over the past week and a half, protesters have blocked off streets in the area and held vigils, rallies and marches to demand justice for Winston Smith, a Black man who was shot and killed by members of a federal fugitive task force on June 3. But people were paying tribute to a new person on Monday — 31-year-old Deona Knajdek, who witnesses say was in a car blocking off the intersection when another car sped down the street and hit her. Knajdek died from her injuries. At least two others arrived at hospitals with injuries related to the crash.”

Susan Du writes in the Star Tribune: “The Minneapolis Park Board will cut back on the use of pesticides throughout its 6,800 acres of parks, trails and recreation centers, hoping to reduce risks to health and the environment. It reached the decision followin­g a years-long struggle pitting activists who demanded a blanket ban on synthetic pesticides against scientists who warned against the false advertising of organic products as being inherently safer for people and pollinators. The staff-recommended policy ends cosmetic use of pesticides except for formal gardens and other areas where the purpose is aesthetics. If pesticides are needed, the Park Board requires licensed professionals to apply the least toxic products available.”

WCCO-TV’s David Schuman reports: “The family of a Brooklyn Park man wants a neighbor prosecuted after they say he deliberately ran the man over outside his home. Paul Pfeifer died in the hospital after a driver hit him on Saturday night. … Police say a car left the road and hit Pfeifer. The driver, who the family says was a neighbor, could be charged with vehicular homicide. Makayla Monari called 911 and rushed to help. ‘We saw him laying on the floor and his husband was screaming for, like, help,’ Monari said.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “The St. Paul City Council is enlisting an old friend in the fight against the damage wreaked by the Emerald Ash Borer: the St. Paul Port Authority. For years the exotic beetle has laid its hungry larvae in ash trees across the city canopy, damaging them faster than the city can keep up. … Complaints of fallen tree limbs are mounting, but relief may be in sight. The city now plans to partner with the St. Paul Authority, which has already signaled its willingness to issue $18 million in general obligation bonds specifically and solely for the Emerald Ash Borer work, including the removal and replacement of some 13,000 boulevard trees. That means an additional 2,000 trees will be planted annually.”

This from FOX 9, “If you’ve been feeling extra toasty this month, it hasn’t been your imagination. It’s been the hottest start to June in the Twin Cities metro on record. From June 1 to June 13 the average temperature has been about 14 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service. This month, the metro saw a record 9-day stretch of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher and although the record stretch is over our heat wave continues.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro writes: “The owner of Maplewood Mall in Maplewood and Northtown Mall in Blaine has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Washington Prime Group, an Ohio-based retail real-estate trust with a portfolio of 101 retail centers across the U.S., said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges, making a Chapter 11 filing ‘necessary to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness.’ Washington Prime was among mall operators pummeled by the pandemic, as retailers temporarily shuttered stores and consumers bought goods online. In its court filing, Washington Prime reported $3.47 billion in debt and $4.03 billion in assets.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider, “It’s been trickling back for weeks now, but live music may have not officially returned to Minneapolis until Dr. Mambo’s Combo finally performed again Sunday night. The moment arrived with a flood of emotions. Sunday’s performance outside the Hook & Ladder Theater was the Prince-adored all-star group’s first performance in 15 months. That’s quite a cruel break for a band that played twice a week for 34 years at the still-shuttered downtown nightlife mainstay Bunker’s.”