U.S. Marshals Service: Man killed during attempted arrest in Minneapolis

For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany, Alex Chhith and Paul Walsh write: “Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, sources said. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of its task force had closed in on the man, suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun. The suspect, who was in a parked car, ‘failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,’ the agency said in its statement. … Minneapolis police played no role. The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued in Minnesota, said Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett. It was not clear if the warrant had any relation to a law enforcement scanner report that the man was a suspect in a murder, possibly in another state.”

For the Associated Press, Mohamed Ibrahim writes: “Crews on Thursday removed the concrete barriers that blocked traffic at a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers and resumed chanting the name of the Black man whose killing galvanized the racial justice movement. … The intersection had been closed to traffic since Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25, 2020, but some residents and businesses expressed frustration that it had been closed for so long. Traffic briefly flowed through the intersection Thursday morning after the concrete barriers were removed, but community members quickly erected new makeshift barriers.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes: “What seemed like a heartwarming story following the 2016 killing of Philando Castile has erupted into a legal dispute, with Minnesota’s attorney general alleging in court documents that a local community college ethics professor misspent some $120,000 in donations that were supposed to erase public school lunch debt. Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday filed an enforcement action in Ramsey County District Court against Pamela Fergus, who received local and national attention several years ago for raising more than $200,000 in the name of Castile, a school cafeteria worker who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. In court papers and statements Thursday, Ellison alleges Fergus, through her charity, Philando Feeds the Children, “breached charitable trust” by only donating about $80,000 to St. Paul Public Schools.”

Also in the Pioneer Press Kai Sanchez writes: “West St. Paul and Mendota Heights residents are being asked to choose among five options for the renaming of Henry Sibley High School. Residents of the Independent School District 197 have until 5 p.m. June 11 to complete a survey online asking for their impressions on each name. The district also stretches into nearby Eagan, where residents are also being surveyed. The school names being considered include: Two Rivers High School; Hillside High School; Mni Sota High School; West Heights High School; Ohoda High School.”

Says Nicole Mitchell for MPR, “Temperatures shoot even higher Friday, with most of the state in the 90s through the weekend. Western Minnesota could see a couple of spots hit 100. This weather is so hot for early June, we can expect numerous record high temperatures to be set around the state. For the Twin Cities, the record highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are respectively 96, 92, and 97, so Saturday is the most likely day to set a record. Morning lows will also be warm enough for parts of Minnesota to set record high minimums, which is when the low temperature of the day sets a record for being so warm.”

Jean Hopfensperger of the Star Tribune reports, “The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced Thursday that it has completed an ‘exhaustive review’ into clergy abuse oversight by the Rev. Kevin McDonough, concluding the former vicar general ‘failed, albeit not intentionally, to adequately keep children safe.’ As a result of the investigation, the archdiocese has deemed McDonough ‘fit for ministry’’ but will bar him from holding leadership positions involving protection of children. He will be allowed to continue his work as pastor of Incarnation Church in south Minneapolis. The investigation found that McDonough ‘had not always demonstrated sufficiently sound judgment in handling allegations of ministerial misconduct or in attending to his duties to prevent harm and create safer environments.’”

Says the Star Tribune’s Neal Justin, “Sam Kavanaugh won the ‘Jeopardy’ Tournament of Champions in mid-April, but he couldn’t share his secret with the world until the final-round episode aired the Friday leading into Memorial Day weekend. Coincidentally, that’s the same day the Minneapolis-based substitute teacher received his prize — a $250,000 check — in the mail. … Q: Do you have a particular strategy that you use? A: Strategy is certainly my strength. I wasn’t the most knowledgeable person in the tournament. Of the 15 competitors, I was probably somewhere in the middle. I take advantage of betting well, especially on Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy. I’m very aware of the point values. I also know what I don’t know. You need to be careful about ringing in when you’re wrong.”

At The Daily Beast, Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng report: “Pillow magnate Mike Lindell is trying to re-litigate the election with a second lawsuit against voting machine companies involved in the 2020 presidential race. The Minnesota MAGA enthusiast filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday alleging that voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic engaged in a racketeering conspiracy ‘to suppress free speech and extort silence from dissenters.’ … The suit frequently cites cease-and-desist letters sent by Dominion attorneys at the law firm Clare Locke which demanded that recipients refrain from and retract false accusations about the company’s products, but it does not name attorneys from the firm as defendants.”