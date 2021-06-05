Vigil held in Minneapolis after shooting

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson, Libor Jany and Maya Rao report: “Grief mixed with anger for the family of Winston Boogie Smith on Friday, a day after members of a federal fugitive task force shot and killed him during an arrest attempt at an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp. State investigators say Smith, 32, fired a gun from his vehicle as deputies closed in — although there is no body camera or squad dashcam footage of the shooting.”

KSTP reports: “A crowd gathered for a vigil Friday evening on West Lake Street at Girard Avenue South near the parking garage where sheriff’s deputies fatally shot armed fugitive Winston Smith on Thursday. Mourners placed a ring of flowers and candles in the street, and people blocked off Lake Street with motorcycles and traffic signs. … Earlier in the day, people had blocked off the intersection of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue in all directions with street signs and parked cars, but police cleared out the roadblock because it was creating significant traffic delays.”

The AP reports: “A magistrate judge has delayed until September the arraignment of four former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death, ruling Friday that the case is complex and not subject to time restraints under the Speedy Trial Act. … A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao last month, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained face-down, handcuffed and not resisting. Chauvin is also charged in a separate indictment alleging he violated the rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Susan Du and Reid Forgrave write: “Three enormous fist sculptures stood instead of one at the intersection known as George Floyd Square on Friday, the day after city workers and ex-gang members with the neighborhood security group Agape attempted to reopen the streets. Other than that, not much changed. Vehicle traffic still couldn’t pass through after occupiers at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue heaped wooden pallets, trash bags and furniture in the street. … The streets were no more accessible to regular vehicle traffic than they had been for more than a year.”

Article continues after advertisement

MPR’s Paul Huttner says: “The first major heatwave of 2021 is here. Temperatures soared over 100 degrees in western Minnesota Friday afternoon. … The Twin Cities NWS office issued a heat advisory Friday afternoon through 9 p.m. Sunday evening. Highs between 95 and 100 degrees with overnight minimum temps around 70 linger this weekend.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “St. Paul police on Friday apprehended six children ages 11 to 15 who were driving around in a stolen car with a BB gun. Around 5:45 p.m., officers spotted a Toyota Camry that had previously been reported stolen in St. Paul. …The driver, a 15-year-old girl, drove away from police going about 40 mph. She avoided a tire-deflation device put in the road by another officer. She then accelerated and crashed into another vehicle near Kent Street and Edmund Avenue. All six children — three 11-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old — ran from the vehicle and were quickly caught by police.”

Dan Kraker writes for MPR: “Organizers say more than 1,500 hundred people from around the country are expected in northern Minnesota this weekend for what they’re calling the ‘largest resistance yet’ to the ongoing construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline project. The Treaty People Gathering, which will be based on the White Earth Reservation, is expected to include speeches, rallies and coordinated acts of civil disobedience, in which pipeline opponents hope to block work on the multi-billion dollar project. … The new pipeline, which replaces the current, aging Line 3, would transport nearly 800,000 barrels of Canadian oil across northern Minnesota every day.”

KSTP-TV’s Tommy Wiita writes: “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley begins his jail sentence on Friday, stemming from an incident where he made felony-level threats of violence in September. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Beasley checked into the jail Tuesday morning and remains in custody at the Wright County Jail as of Friday. In February, the 24-year-old was sentenced to 120 days in jail, to be served after the NBA season ends for the Timberwolves. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December.”