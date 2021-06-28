Walz directs state law enforcement to release body cam footage to families more quickly

Five days. WCCO reports: “Gov. Tim Walz is directing state law enforcement agencies to develop policies to more quickly release body camera footage in deadly police encounters to families. It’s part of a slate of executive actions announced Monday for community safety and police reform. The executive action means the state’s law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, will need to develop a policy that will allow families ‘suffering the loss of a loved one in a deadly force encounter with police’ to view video of the incident within five days.”

Too hot to handle. WCCO reports: “Some Minnesota lakes are seeing dead fish pile up along their shores. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said there has been an increase in fish die-offs across the state due to this stretch of hot weather. ‘This is a rare occurrence. We have such extreme drought conditions right now,’ said Tom Burri. Burri is a limnologist consultant for the DNR. He said rapidly warming lake temperatures put stress on fish, making them more susceptible to infections. That’s resulted in large groups of dead fish in northern Minnesota lakes and even in cities like Burnsville and Eden Prairie.”

Another poke in the arm. KARE’s Kevin Wu reports: “With the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching, the American Red Cross is looking for donors to help with a blood shortage across the country. The Red Cross said blood donations typically decline in the summer. Plus, more people are going back to their usual activities after the pandemic — which the organization said leads to lower donor turnout.”

Kudos. KMSP’s Babs Santos reports: “The Rockford High School girls’ track and field team just came up big at the state meet, and in return, the town threw a parade. ‘They won it, but truly in my heart we won it,’ [track and field head coach Chad] Robran told parents gathered outside of the school. ‘We won it as a family.’ ‘It means a lot, it’s been a long time coming,’ state champion Cassia Cady added. The first place finish is especially sweet, because it’s the school’s first athletic state title in 165 years of competition. ‘You will always be able to say you were the first team in our history to win a state title,’ superintendent Rhonda Dean said.”

A timeline of Minnesota’s summer Olympians. Minneapolis/Saint Paul Magazine’s Steve Marsh reports: “1948: Verne Gagne is outpointed by eventual gold medal winner Henry Wittenberg at the U.S. Trials. Gagne still travels to London but is bitterly disappointed when U.S. officials don’t allow him to wrassle.”

Ely in the spotlight. KARE’s Dana Theide reports: “A paddler’s dream. That’s just one phrase Smithsonian Magazine used when describing Ely, a town of just under 3,400 named by the highly-respected publication as one of 15 Best Small Towns To Visit in 2021. Along with quaint communities ranging from Muscle Shoals, Alabama to Bath, Maine, and Dyersville, Iowa, Ely is described by Smithsonian as a place of value that can help humans emerge from isolation and reconnect as the pandemic eases.”