Walz to extend emergency powers, call Legislature back for special session

KARE 11’s Tyler Cashman writes: “The Office of Governor Tim Walz announced the governor is set to sign an executive order extending his emergency powers by 30 days as the effort to tame COVID-19 persists across Minnesota. The executive action — albeit more limited than past iterations — aims to tackle maintaining Minnesota’s state-run vaccination sites as well as the moratorium on housing evictions, while also maintaining the state’s hunger-relief programs. The governor announced he will also be calling for a special session of the Minnesota Legislature starting June 14 to address Minnesota’s two-year state budget.”

The Washington Post’s Colby Itkowitz and Marianna Sotomayor report: “House Democrats are trying to move past the angry exchanges this week over a tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) that highlighted intraparty tensions over Israel and led to accusations of bigotry, but some tensions lingered Friday, and Republicans are seeking ways to exploit the divide. The discord comes at a precarious time for House Democrats, whose slim majority requires them to be unified to get their priorities passed, including a massive infrastructure package and an expansion of the social safety net. Liberal Democrats, already wary that these major legislative efforts will be watered down to attract Republican votes in the Senate, were furious that a group of Jewish Democrats publicly rebuked Omar over her tweet that grouped the actions of the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban.”

The AP reports: “First-year enrollment confirmations for the fall semester are up from the same time last year, officials with the University of Minnesota system said Friday. System officials said confirmations from students coming directly from high school have increased 12 percent from last year and are up seven percent over the system’s five-year average. They attributed the increase to the ‘Promise Plus’ program that provides free tuition to any student with annual family income of less than $50,000 and a scholarship match program that has raised $6.1 million to support low-income students.”

FOX 9 reports: “A man has died after a shooting outside Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis Friday afternoon has died, as a funeral for one of the people killed in a downtown shooting last month was taking place. The shooting occurred around 12:41 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. The funeral for 24-year-old Christopher Jones Jr., one of the two people shot and killed outside the Monarch nightclub, was taking place in the church at the time.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Two more men and a juvenile have been charged in connection with a shooting at a Woodbury graduation party on Saturday that left 14-year-old Demaris Ekdahl dead. Enrique Lucio Davila, 23, Jaden Lavan Townsend, 19, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and four counts of aiding and abetting assault. The 17-year-old was charged by juvenile petition. Ekdahl’s stepfather, Keith Dawson, was charged in relation to the shooting on Monday.”

From the Associated Press: “Sen. Ron Johnson was suspended Friday from uploading videos to YouTube for one week, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 ‘medical misinformation policies.’ The Wisconsin Republican’s removal stems from statements he made during a June 3 Milwaukee Press Club event, which were posted to YouTube. He criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for ‘not only ignoring but working against robust research (on) the use of cheap, generic drugs to be repurposed for early treatment of COVID,’ the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.”