Cahill denies AG request to amend Chauvin sentencing memo

Motion denied. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Judge Peter Cahill has denied prosecutors’ requests to rewrite his sentencing order in the Derek Chauvin case to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. … Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change to Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. But he asked Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the document to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death last year and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw. … This week, Cahill issued an order that says the substance of Ellison’s letter mischaracterized Cahill’s sentencing order, necessitating a response. … ‘It is certainly possible that the witnesses experienced some level of emotional trauma from this incident, but the State failed to prove it,’ Cahill wrote …”

If you build it… The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports: “Developers and Ramsey County officials are still bullish on an ambitious proposal to redevelop the downtown St. Paul riverfront, even as workers only trickle back to offices post-pandemic. … But while architects work on details for buildings along Kellogg Boulevard, county leaders are focusing on finding money for a public park that would span train and vehicle traffic all the way down to the Mississippi River. … Developers want to double the site’s nearly 5 acres of park space along the river bluff by building a ‘land bridge’ over working railroad tracks and Shepard Road.”

Burn ban. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Voyageurs National Park officials announced Tuesday they have banned all campfires until further notice as northern Minnesota’s drought worsens and the danger of wildfires grows every day without rain. … The national park campfire ban takes effect immediately and includes more than 200 boat-to campsites, back-country sites, houseboat sites and day-use sites even if they have a campfire ring. … Charcoal fires are also banned in the park, although gas-fueled camp stoves are allowed.”

Things are looking up on Grand Ave. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “A developer’s closely-watched proposal to rezone the site of the popular Dixie’s on Grand restaurant and allow a five-story mixed-use building has survived its first regulatory hurdle. But it faces another test on Thursday. … At 695 Grand Ave., restaurateur Peter Kenefick has teamed with Minneapolis-area developer Reuter Walton to develop a five-story market-rate apartment building that would incorporate 11,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, including two existing restaurants — Saji-Ya and Emmett’s Public House. Dixie’s likely would be replaced with a new restaurant concept, beneath 80 units of generously-sized apartment rentals.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Oops: “MPCA investigating Enbridge Line 3 nontoxic spill in northeast Minnesota” [Bemidji Pioneer]

Bad judgment: “Wisconsin judge suspended for crude remarks, brandishing gun” [Star Tribune]

Right to bear arms: “Bear Steals Camper’s Pack Containing Firearm In BWCA” [WCCO]

Iced: “Wild buy out contracts of Parise, Suter” [KSTP]