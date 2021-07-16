Canadian border to open to vaccinated Americans in August

Good because the situation in the Angle was getting acute. The AP’s Rob Gillies reports: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. … Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open.”
Fires approaching the Boundary Waters. WCCO reports: “Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will close Saturday due to wildfires in Canada, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday. … The agency said fires in Quetico Provincial Park could potentially spread across the border. The closures will last at least seven days, and potentially longer. … Affected areas include Tick Pristine Management Area, Sundial Pristine Management Area, #22 Mudro-Restricted Entry Point, #23 Mudro Entry Point, Iron Lake travel zone, Crooked Lake travel zone and campsites north of Gun Lake. Click here for full details on the closures.”
Speaking of fires … Patch’s William Bornhoft reports: “A Minneapolis man was charged in a July 6 dumpster fire that was set in the Uptown neighborhood. The dumpster belonged to Stella’s Fish Cafe, and the fire caused more than $80,000 in damage to the cafe’s property, police said. … The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Tyler Ferguson, 22, with second-degree arson and first-degree damage to property. He was arrested Friday and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on $40,000 bail.”
Three profiles of local interest:
The New York Times’ David Gelles on Best Buy’s Hubert Joly:
“When I started at Best Buy, the basic advice from investors and management was cut, cut, cut. Close stores. Fire everybody. We did the opposite. We listened to the frontliners. We treated head-count reduction as a last resort. So the philosophy was there from the beginning. … If you think about business by first thinking about how you want to be remembered as a human being, most of us gravitate to the golden rule — doing something good to our people. If you can connect that desire in your heart with the way you run the business, the employees will love the company. The customers will love the company.”
The Pioneer Press’ Ross Raihala on KARE’s Jana Shortal:
While in Kansas City, however, Shortal discovered her first gay bar and, for the first time, met people who were openly gay. Soon, she found herself living a sort of double life.
“I would be gay at night and straight during the day,” she said. “I hated myself. But I played the part. I always played the part up until the point it was going to kill me.”
A Kansas City coworker helped Shortal land a job as a general assignment reporter at KARE in late 2003.
“It was a clean start once again,” she said. “Here I was in Minnesota, all alone with no friends or family. I got a boyfriend, but that didn’t work. I was slowly suffocating. That was the coming out process.”
The Star Tribune’s Bob Timmons on bass angler Seth Feider:
Seth Feider, 36, is best known as the young angler who outfished the nation’s best on his home waters in 2016, winning a year-end Bassmaster tournament on Lake Mille Lacs and a nice check. Now, Feider is a few casts away Friday from claiming the elusive title of Bassmaster Angler of the Year (AOY), fishing against the elites of the professional fishing circuit. …
Feider, of Elko New Market, opened the final tour stop on the St. Lawrence River in New York on Thursday with one of the biggest hauls of the 94 anglers. His five-fish bag of smallmouths weighed 22 pounds, the biggest fish 5 pounds, 3 ounces.He reacted with a fist pump in the bright lights of the live weigh-in.
Feider conceded that his success Thursday “took a bunch of stress off me.” He said he has battled nerves in the practice days leading up to his decisive week. Losing his first four fish Thursday morning didn’t help.
“Now I finally feel comfortable,” he said. “I don’t have to do a whole lot [Friday].”
In other news…
