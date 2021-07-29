Connecticut firefighters deployed to Minnesota in advance of potential wildfires

Fires getting close. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune: “Thirteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew have been deployed to Minnesota to help fight wildfires, the latest dispatch of personnel and resources from Connecticut to battle blazes in western states. … So far this year, 33 people from Connecticut have been sent to fight wildfires in Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon. … This latest crew, sent on Wednesday, is part of a larger 20-person interagency from the northeast region. Members will be help with initial attack, relief of other crews and pre-positioning to get ahead of potential fires in Minnesota, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. They’ll primarily be working in the Superior National Forest during the 16- to 18-day deployment.”

Related: “Thick smoke returns to Minnesota at least through Friday” [KMSP]

Also related. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “A yearslong effort to incorporate climate change impacts into Minnesota’s environmental review process could face possible delays. … The changes would require proposers of new highways, industrial plants, livestock feedlots or large housing developments to calculate their project’s carbon footprint, and consider how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. … Climate activists say the changes are overdue. But there’s been some pushback from business groups, farmers and local governments, who say they would be burdensome and would raise the cost of building projects.”

Still celebrating. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “The slipper fits her perfectly. … Minnesota’s Suni Lee truly is the Cinderella story of the Tokyo Olympics, the first American of Hmong descent to not only make the women’s gymnastics team, but win gold in the all-around. … She grew up in St. Paul as part of a hard working and close-knit family, a child who leaned on her father John for both support and inspiration. …Moments after the scores were tallied and Lee was declared the winner, social media flipped with post after post congratulating Suni and celebrating her victory.”

More car theft. WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “Police departments across the west Twin Cities metro are are alerting people about a spike in car thefts. Places like Plymouth, Wayzata, Minnetonka and Orono are warning residents to lock their doors and stay vigilant. … Detectives across different departments are sharing information to try and catch the thieves, but neighbors in Plymouth are keeping watch themselves amid growing concerns.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

No comment: “Prolific social media commentator asked to resign from East Side council in St. Paul due to online comments” [Pioneer Press]

Getting paid: “Target giving another $200 bonus to front-line workers” [Star Tribune]

Get thee well: “Minnesota Renaissance Festival juggler gets outpouring of support after scary fall” [KMSP]

Big storm in Wisconsin: “Western Wisconsin cleaning up storm damage after high winds, heavy rain” [KARE]