Delta posts 2nd quarter profit of $652 million

Flying high again. The Associated Press reports: “Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as hordes of vacation travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $652 million in the second quarter. However, Delta’s report shows that airlines still face turbulence as they try to rebound from their worst year ever. Without $1.5 billion in federal pandemic relief and other one-time events, the Atlanta airline would have posted an adjusted loss of $678 million.”

Clearing Uptown’s peace garden. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “On Wednesday, the owners of private property where a community garden was established announced they were clearing the area because continued violent acts, arson and makeshift barriers blocking access to Uptown residents and businesses has created an ‘unsustainable and unhealthy situation. We previously committed to work to allow a community garden as long as it remained a safe and peaceful gathering place,’ property owner Seven Points said in a statement. ‘Unfortunately, that has not happened.’”

Mussel flex. WCCO reports: “Snuggled up side by side, a dozen mollusks live in a tank with water continuously being cycled in from the Mississippi River. If the mollusks come across anything funky like gasoline or heavy metals, they’ll all clam up, setting off tiny sensors attached to their shells. ‘Those wires are connected to a computer that we have and it will actually show a flat line telling us that they have closed,’ said Kraynick. Minneapolis is the only city in the country that uses mussels in what’s technically called a bio-monitoring system.”

Early adopter drops the surcharges: KARE 11’s Kent Erdahl reports: “It may be called a wellness fee, service charge or a tip surcharge, and it can add anywhere from 15 to 20% to your bill. In most cases, the goal of the charge is to replace traditional tips in favor of better pay and support for all restaurant staff. But one restaurant owner who embraced the concept early in the pandemic says it didn’t work out the way he thought. ‘We went back to the old model of tipping and just got back to basics of, you know, the American restaurant,’ said Mike Rakun, executive chef and owner of Benedict’s.”

Article continues after advertisement

What’s French for “kudos?” The Star Tribune’s Chris Hewitt reports: “She shook hands with Spike Lee, locked eyes with Oliver Stone, swam in the Mediterranean three days in a row, stayed at the $1,000-a-night Hotel Martinez (she wasn’t paying) and basked in a lengthy standing ovation. So, all in all, Minneapolis writer Jennifer Vogel’s trip to the Cannes Film Festival this week was a pretty good one. ‘I wasn’t even sure I wanted to go but I’m glad I did,’ said Vogel, whose memoir ‘Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life’ is the inspiration for Sean Penn’s in-competition movie ‘Flag Day.’ ”

In other news…

“8,050 square-foot-home single family home”: “For sale: A look inside the ‘Double Domes’ home in Eden Prairie” [KARE]

Size matters: “Mankato will keep metropolitan status, will not be downgraded to ‘micropolitan’” [Star Tribune]

Rescue, please: “Push for Blaine to prohibit pet stores from selling puppy mill puppies” [FOX9]