Five years later: Castile’s mother frustrated with the lack of progress in police accountability

Five years after the death of Philando Castile. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “Valerie Castile is an active member in a group of families, mostly mothers, whose lives have been shattered by police violence. They spoke outside the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul Tuesday. Valerie Castile said she’s frustrated there has not been more changes made in policing and police accountability. Activists and some Democratic lawmakers pushed to limit pretextual traffic stops but that effort failed in a special session of the Minnesota Legislature this year. Castile herself has focused on changing when officers may use force.”

Hate is profitable. The Washington Post’s Shawn Boburg reports: “Sean G. Turnbull displays many of the hallmarks of a successful upper-middle-class family man, a former film producer and marketing manager for one of the country’s largest retail corporations who lives in a well-appointed home in this Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb. Former colleagues describe him as smart, affable and family-oriented. But for more than a decade, the 53-year-old has also pursued a less conventional path: anonymously promoting conspiracy theories about dark forces in American politics on websites and social media accounts in a business he runs out of his home. … He has amassed a substantial following while producing videos and podcasts claiming that the 9/11 attacks were a ‘false flag’ event, a ‘Zionist banker international cabal’ is plotting to destroy Western nations, the coronavirus vaccine is an ‘experimental, biological kill shot’ and that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ against former president Donald Trump, according to a Washington Post review.”

Also, from Stillwater… Sahan Journal’s More Becky Z. Dernbach reports: “Now 20, Abdulaziz [Mohamed] isn’t yet old enough to be eligible for the presidency of the United States. But he’s already been elected president twice: first, as student body co-president of Stillwater Area High School. And on July 1, he took office as the first Somali American student body president of the University of Minnesota. He hopes to use his experiences growing up as Black and Muslim in the predominantly white Stillwater area to better serve all students—especially those who often get left behind.”

Protecting and serving. The Associated Press reports: “The Los Angeles police officer who shared a photo of George Floyd with the words ‘you take my breath away’ in a Valentine-like format has been cleared of wrongdoing and will not face any punishment. The officer, who has not been named publicly, was found not guilty of any administrative charges by an internal disciplinary panel comprised of community members, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.”

Who has the Alibi? The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “A Lakeville resident who wanted to reopen Alibi Drinkery, a restaurant and bar that had its liquor license revoked after its owners repeatedly violated Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, has rescinded his application for a Lakeville liquor license after city officials said his application was deceptive. Jose Colon told the City Council in June that he was Alibi’s new owner, and said he was making payments to previous owners Lisa Zarza and Ricardo Baldazo toward its purchase. Colon planned to hire Alibi’s previous manager to help him run the place, he said, and would retain Baldazo and Zarza as paid consultants. But according to a city memo, Lakeville officials discovered that Colon’s new lease agreement states that Zarza and Baldazo, not Colon, would operate the restaurant.”

From the office of Rep. Jim Hagedorn: Congressman Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced a recurrence of his kidney cancer. [PDF]

Go: “See the schedule of events for the 2021 Minneapolis Aquatennial” [KARE]

No-go: “‘Beyond Our Control’: 2021 Uptown Air Fair Canceled” [Patch]

Go: “Minnesota State Fair announces full Grandstand lineup” [Bring Me the News]

No-go: “I-35W To Close Between Highway 62 and I-94 This Weekend” [WCCO]

Going: “Sports anchor Eric Perkins leaving KARE 11 after 25 years” [KARE]

Gone, but not forgotten: “Gordy Lundquist, creator of Gordy’s Hi Hat, passes away at 93” [WDIO]