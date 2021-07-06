Minneapolis lawyer joins 2022 race for Minnesota attorney general

An AP story says, “A Minneapolis criminal defense lawyer who described pandemic restrictions and state lawsuits against businesses that violated health guidelines as ‘intrusive state government’ announced her bid on Sunday to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Attorney Lynne Torgerson announced on Sunday that she will run for attorney general in 2022, citing ‘destructive government lockdowns, lawsuits by (Ellison) and unfair practices that threaten Minnesotans’ freedoms and rights’ during the pandemic.”

A story by Theo Keith at FOX 9 says: “Now that Minnesota lawmakers have freed up $250 million for COVID-19 pandemic bonus pay, frontline workers are scrambling for a cut of the money. As Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law last week, labor unions were already asking that their members be included. Among those that have made requests: grocery store workers, food service staff, nurses and educators. … The process will hardly be quick. Lawmakers have delegated the tough decision of who receives a bonus and who doesn’t to a nine-member work group that’s tasked with making recommendations by Labor Day. Top lawmakers then expect to have a September special session to make the final decision.”

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “At least nine people were struck by gunfire, one of whom died, in separate shootings across Minneapolis on Sunday and into Monday morning, according to city police. Then, early Monday homicide detectives were called an address in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood to investigate what for now has been deemed a suspicious death. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said that police, firefighters and paramedics initially responded to a reported overdose at an apartment in the 800 block of SE. 13th Avenue.”

Says a KSTP-TV story by Alex Jokich, “A highly traveled stretch of Interstate 494 from Eden Prairie to Richfield is set to become the state’s largest construction project. The I-494: Airport to Highway 169 Project will cost an estimated $304 million when it begins in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Transportation just received a new $60 million federal infrastructure grant to help make it possible. … Phase one of the multi-year project will run from May 2023 to October 2026.”

Says another AP story, “As many as one-third of Wisconsin’s gray wolves probably died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced it was ending legal protections, according to a study released on Monday. Poaching and a February hunt that far exceeded kill quotas were largely responsible for the drop-off, University of Wisconsin scientists said.”

For MPR, Dan Gunderson writes: “A new law gives the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) authority to inspect farms where deer are raised, a fundamental change at a time when deer herds, wild and tame, are threatened by an always-fatal disease. The reason those inspections are a contentious issue is that chronic wasting disease has often spread when infected farmed deer are moved around the state. Previously, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health handled inspections, as the agency in charge of protecting the health of domesticated animals.”

A story from WCCO-TV says: “The coolest temperatures felt so far this summer are on the way, as well as some badly-needed rain. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Minnesota’s in store for a big weather pattern change within the next 24 hours. The Twin Cities hit 96 degrees Monday, narrowly missing the record of 100 degrees that was set in 1982. The average this time of year is in the low 80s.”

A KARE-TV story by Lou Raguse says: “For the fourth time in the last three weeks — dismembered body parts have been discovered in Minneapolis. Sunday night at about 8:40, someone along a trail near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park noticed human remains in a stream of water coming from the Mississippi River, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Adam Richard Johnson, 36, said they were informed by authorities that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner is confirming whether the the latest remains belong to Johnson. There is no evidence so far of a second victim.”

In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt says, “The Bloomington Police Department has faced a social media backlash following a recent tweet describing a spate of thefts from Little Free Libraries in the west metro city. The department tweeted July 2 that ‘an individual was taking every book from the libraries. It is common that they are then sold for a profit, which is not the intent for the libraries.’ The department donated ‘a bunch of books’ in response, according to the tweet, which was accompanied by a photo in which a police officer posed with a couple next to one of the free libraries. The tweet and its characterization of what happened as a ‘theft’ drew criticism from Twitter users who noted that the department omitted the word ‘free’ from its description of the libraries.”

An AP story says, “The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. Big Jake, a 20-year-old Belgian, lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Valicia Gilbert, wife of the farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, said Big Jake had died two weeks ago but declined to give the exact date of death when the Associated Press reached her Monday via Facebook. ‘We would rather not remember him by a date – it’s been a traumatic event for our family’, she said. Big Jake was 6ft 10in (nearly 2.1 meters) and weighed 2,500lb (1,136kg). The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010.”